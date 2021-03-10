Warriors win titles in track, wrestling

Call it a banner weekend for Indiana Tech athletics.

In Yankton, South Dakota, the Warriors swept the men's and women's indoor track team championships at the NAIA's national championship meet, and coach Doug Edgar was named the NAIA Coach of the Year.

In addition, Conner Gimson (133 pounds) and Eric Vermillion (184) both won national titles as the Tech wrestling team finished fourth in the country at the NAIA National Tournament in Park City, Kansas.

In the men's meet, the Warriors scored 16 points in the finals two events to overcome Dordt (Iowa) and claim their sixth indoor national championship the past eight years. The Tech women never trailed in taking home their second national title, scoring 111 points to easily best runner-up William Carey (63).

The 1,600-meter relay squad of Michael Warner, Miles Gray, Daunte O'Banion and Jordan Highsmith won a national championship for the Tech men in the meet's penultimate event, and Neville Smith's personal-best performance in the triple jump earned a third-place finish to give the Warriors the team championship.

Zayquan Lincoln (60-meter dash) and Coby Bailey (60-meter hurdles) both earned runner-up finishes to aid the Tech effort.

Leondra Correia scored 38 points on her own at nationals, earning Outstanding Performer and Most Valuable Performer awards thanks to victories in three events. Correia won her second national title in three years in the 60-meter hurdles, while also finishing first in the pentathlon and high jump.

Destiny Copeland placed second in the long jump and triple jump, while the 1,600-meter relay squad of Xuxa Peart, Antonishka Deveaux, Brianna Tillman and Destinee McGrady took third.

“Our goal was to maybe get to 90,” Edgar said. “We thought if we got there, no one else could get there. (On Saturday), it was a (personal-record) day almost across the board. Every young lady ran or jumped a season best, and they were ready to go at the right time.”

Gimson entered nationals seeded third at 133, while his brother, Matt, held the top seed. Conner Gimson decisioned his way to the national title, never allowing more than two points in any single match. Matt Gimson placed third, finishing 5-1 in the tournament with five pins, earning the Gorriaran Award in the process for notching the most pins in the shortest amount of time.

The brothers, who wrestled at Jimtown and won semistate championships in back-to-back weight classes in 2019 at Memorial Coliseum, earned All-American honors. As freshmen in 2020, Conner Gimson placed seventh and Matt Gimson eighth at 133, ultimately playing rock-paper-scissors to determine the seventh-place match “winner.”

“There's no better training partner and someone to push you than your brother,” Tech wrestling coach Thomas Pompei said. “It's nice when you know two of the best guys in the country are in the same room. There's probably not many teams that want to wrestle either Gimson, let alone both.”

Vermillion, the No. 2 seed at 184, won three straight decisions to advance to the finals, where he earned a pin in 3:16 to win his national title. The bonus points awarded for a pin propelled Tech from fifth place to fourth in the final team standings.

This marked the third time in six seasons the Warriors took home a trophy from nationals. Tech placed third in 2016 and fourth in 2019.

“This was our 10th year as a program, so we're still fairly new and it's starting to take off,” Pompei said. “Success breeds success on campus. We see track doing great things, and that motivates the (other athletic programs at Tech) to work a little bit harder.”