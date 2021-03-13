Indiana Tech women shine defensively in win

One of the best offenses in the country was no match for Indiana Tech's defense.

The Warriors women's basketball team held Rio Grande, which came in scoring 86 points per contest, to just 31% shooting and a 1-for-14 mark from 3-point range in a 66-50 Tech victory in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, on Friday.

The No. 2 seed Warriors (27-2) advanced to face top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan (22-6), led by Warsaw graduate Dayton Groninger, for a spot in the Sweet 16. The teams will meet at 2:30 p.m. today.

Tech trailed by five in the first quarter then outscored Rio Grande (18-9) 16-2 in the second period.

Five Warriors had 11 or 12 points, including senior guard Emma Tuominen, who had 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting and 10 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Kyra Whitaker came off the bench in her first game since Feb. 17. The junior guard, who had missed time with an ankle injury, had 12 points and went 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

“It's great to have (Whitaker) back on the floor,” Tech coach Jessie Biggs said. “And just to see that she's OK. The game of basketball is what she loves to do. ... It's just good to see kids that love the game be able to play it with passion. Shooters shoot, that's what they do.”

Men

INDIANA TECH 82, OLIVET NAZARENE 59: In Marion, the Warriors (22-8) won for the 16th time in 18 games to advance in the men's NAIA Opening Round. They'll face No. 1 seed Marian (22-4) at 4 p.m. today. Five players scored in double figures for Tech, which shot 49% compared with 33% for the Tigers (15-5). Cory McKinney and Josh Kline had 16 points and nine rebounds apiece. McKinney also chipped in five assists. Leo graduate Jeremy Davison had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

