Cougars rally but fall short vs. Cardinals

Saint Francis' season could have gone south in just the second game. Trailing by three touchdowns on the road with 4:01 left in the second quarter, the No. 9 Cougars rallied to tie 13th-ranked Concordia-Ann Arbor before the Cardinals kicked a 36-yard field goal with 32 seconds remaining to push past Saint Francis, 24-21, Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“(We showed) grit and character,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “Our kids were down 21-0 right before the half, but they found a way and made some plays. They could have thrown in the towel, and that would have been the end of it.

"They sunk their teeth in, and I thought played a great second half. I was proud of our kids. They did well.”

Concordia (3-0, 3-0 MSFA Mideast League) defeated its third straight ranked foe to open the season, knocking off No. 22 Siena Heights and No. 2 Marian before edging the Cougars on Saturday, winning the trio of contests by a combined eight points.

The Cardinals needed just 2:13 to open the scoring, as Peter Morrison, who as a high school senior led Concordia to the IHSAA Class 3A state championship, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Luke Wilson.

A pair of rushing touchdowns just 1:46 apart pushed the hosts' lead to 21-0, but Will Homan's 1-yard plunge got the Cougars on the board just 47 seconds before halftime. Homan ran for 49 yards and the touchdown, while Eli Wallace gained 64 on the ground and quarterback Matt Crable added 31 yards on nine carries, including a 20-yard scamper with 3:10 left in the third to tie the game at 21.

Crable also completed 19-of-26 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and an interception on a screen pass that got tipped.

“We just kept scratching and clawing and found some ways to get some points on the board,” Donley said.

Starting in intercollegiate competition in 2011, Saturday's victory marked the first time Concordia defeated both Saint Francis and Marian in the same year.

“They've been pretty good the past three years,” Donley said. “You can tell that they've gone out and found good players.”

The Cougars face their second road challenge this Saturday, traveling to Marion to take on Indiana Wesleyan. The Wildcats lost at Marian on Saturday, 23-14, to fall to 1-2. The Saint Francis coach sees promise out of his young squad.

“It's a process,” Donley said. “It's a day-to-day thing. When you get knocked down, you get up and move ahead.”