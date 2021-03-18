Cougars ready for Sweet 16 foe

For the first time since it reached the national championship game in 2018, Saint Francis is in the Sweet 16.

The Cougars (25-8) defeated Benedictine College (Kansas) 73-65 to advance through the NAIA Opening Round and have moved on to Kansas City, Missouri, where the rest of the combined-division NAIA National Championship tournament will take place. In the reseeded 16-team bracket, Saint Francis earned the No. 9 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Stillman College (17-3) this afternoon.

Stillman reached the Sweet 16 with a 72-64 victory over Keiser University on Saturday.

“We're feeling really good, especially after a big win Saturday (over Benedictine),” said Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman, who had a team-high 20 points in that victory. “We're feeling really encouraged by the level of intensity that we're bringing to practice and the level of focus that we've had overall. It's been a long season, but we're taking the rest and making sure we're taking care of our bodies the best way we can so we're ready to play come (Thursday).”

Stillman has made its mark this season with unceasing effort and attacking the glass with physicality on nearly every possession. The Tigers rank No. 7 in the country in offensive rebounds per game with 14.1 and are 25th nationally in total rebound margin at plus-6.7. Saint Francis has emphasized matching that effort on the glass after the Cougars were out-rebounded 44-38 against Benedictine.

“The keys we've been emphasizing to our guys is just how athletic they are, how relentless they are going to the boards at both ends,” Cougars coach Chad LaCross said of Stillman. “We have to keep them off the glass and limit their opportunities every possession to one. If they're getting 10-15 offensive rebounds, it could be a long day for us, so we have to make sure we're really physical, aggressive and we're hitting somebody every time a shot goes up.”

The Tigers are also terrific in transition and are 13th in the country in 3-point percentage at 39.1%. Saint Francis will have to find shooters Trey Petty (45.7% on 3s) and Ladarius Carter (40.8%) each time down the floor.

The Cougars have a floor leader helping to keep them organized in guard Antwaan Cushingberry, who had 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in the triumph over Benedictine. LaCross said Cushingberry is always “one step ahead” and continuously communicates with the Cougars on the floor.

If Saint Francis beats Stillman, it moves on to face a fellow Crossroads League member in the Elite Eight on Saturday. The Cougars will take on the winner of a matchup between top overall seed Indiana Wesleyan (30-2), led by Warsaw graduate and reigning NAIA Player of the Year Kyle Mangas, and No. 16 seed Bethel (22-10), featuring the No. 2 scorer in the country, Fort Wayne native TreVion Crews.

“Moving into the Elite Eight would make this season unforgettable for me personally,” McKeeman said.

“Any time you can play deep into March, it's a great season. We're just taking it one game at a time and if we win this one, we get to play another conference Crossroads League game and that's always a dogfight,” he added.

