Cushingberry leads Cougars into NAIA Elite 8

It's an all-Crossroads League matchup for a trip to the NAIA Final Four.

Antwaan Cushingberry poured in 28 points (his fourth game with at least 25 this season) and Jalan Mull had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists as No. 9 seed Saint Francis outlasted No. 8 seed Stillman College 69-67 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday afternoon in the Sweet 16.

The Cougars (26-8) will take on Crossroads League foe Bethel, the No. 16 seed, in the NAIA National Championship quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday after the Pilots upset No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan.

“It's a pretty neat deal for our program to come into Kansas City with (the NAIA tournament) being one division and pick up a win on this floor,” Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said.

“It's a big-time deal, and there's a lot of history here. Any time we can get another opportunity to play with this group, we're really excited,” LaCross added.

Stillman (17-4) led nearly the entire game and was ahead by as many as eight in the second half, but Carroll graduate David Ejah scored in the lane with 2:46 left to knot the score at 63, the first time the Cougars had been level since it was 5-5.

Ejah had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

After a Stillman basket put the Tigers ahead again, Mull knifed to the hoop to tie the game at 65. Down the stretch it was all Cushingberry, who scored twice in the lane in the final 1:17, both times putting Saint Francis in front.

“Cush(ingberry) was outstanding for the whole game, he kind of put us on his back,” LaCross said.

“He was just attacking and never quit on that. (Stillman) was able to block some shots and make some great plays when I thought he had some layups, but that never got to him, he just kept attacking and finally they broke down a few possessions down that stretch and he was able to get all the way to the rim and finish. That's just the type of competitor he is,” LaCross added.

Cushingberry went 10 of 20 from the field and had 11 points in the final 9:29.

Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman had nine points on 3-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and five rebounds.

The Cougars will take on the Pilots (23-10) and the nation's No. 2 scorer, TreVion Crews, a Fort Wayne native who had 29 points against top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan, which got 22 points from Warsaw grad Kyle Mangas, the nation's leading scorer.

“We feel like our league's the best and to be the best, you have to go through the best,” LaCross said. “We're just going to have to do it one more time.”

