Cougars complete comeback after trailing by 10 on road

For the second straight week, Saint Francis' football team found itself trailing by double digits on the road. Again, the Cougars would rally, but this week USF notched the final points, as Jordan Schmeling's 15-yard touchdown reception with 1:02 remaining gave the Cougars a 17-13 victory at Indiana Wesleyan in Marion on Saturday.

With the victory, USF (2-1, 2-1 MSFA Mideast League) avoided receiving a serious blow to its division championship and playoff hopes.

On March 13, the Cougars eliminated a 21-0 deficit at Concordia-Ann Arbor (Michigan) before the host won 24-21 on a late field goal.

“We moved the ball on (Indiana Wesleyan) almost every single drive,” said USF quarterback Matt Crable, who threw for 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for a team-high 64 yards. “We did almost anything we wanted to do offensively, we just couldn't finish drives. At the end of the day, a win's a win. We battled our butts off, and I'm proud of this team.”

Jack James' 24-yard field goal put USF up 3-0 with 14:48 left in the second quarter, but Indiana Wesleyan (1-3, 1-2) responded with a Devodney Alford 4-yard run and a 25-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Hill to take a 13-3 lead that held up until midway through the fourth quarter.

Crable hit Matt Kominkiewicz from 24 yards with 7:00 left in the final period to bring USF within 13-10. Kominkiewicz caught a team-high seven passes for 108 yards and the score, while Jordan Schmeling hauled in five receptions for 69 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

“I have all the confidence in the world in our defense,” Crable said. “They battled, and they never gave up on us. The defense was still picking us up. More than anything, I'm proud of this team. We battled and got the win.”

ALBION 27, TRINE 16: In Angola, the Britons, picked first in the MIAA preseason poll, won despite turning the ball over four times in the second quarter in the spring opener for both squads. The Thunder (2-1, 0-1 MIAA) won a pair of contests back in October, then went idle until a five-game spring season against conference opponents.

Alex Price threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Connor Arthur for Trine.

DEFIANCE 22, MANCHESTER 16: In Defiance, Ohio, the Yellow Jackets scored 16 fourth-quarter points to keep the Spartans winless.

Manchester (0-5, 0-3 HCAC) notched the first and last touchdowns. Bryce Tomasi connected with Darren Lathrop from five yards out with 8:30 left in the first quarter, while Zac Montgomery's 19-yard strike to Harrington Gree came with 1:17 remaining in the game.