Cougars earn trip to NAIA Final 4

In an all-Crossroads League Elite Eight battle Saturday at the NAIA National Championship, it was Saint Francis that earned a spot in the Final Four.

The No. 9 seed Cougars roared back from a 13-point deficit on the strength of 22 points and 12 rebounds from Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull and 21 points from junior guard Antwaan Cushingberry to defeat 16th-seeded Bethel 89-81 in Kansas City, Missouri, and reach the Final Four for the fourth time in 11 seasons under coach Chad LaCross.

“For us to play in this many Final Fours and have opportunities for national championships, when we recruit kids to come to Saint Francis, we talk about the opportunity to play for championships,” said LaCross, who was also the associate head coach when the Cougars won the national championship in 2010. “It just says a lot about the guys that we get and the buy-in and our program and the culture we've built here.

“It's been a lot of fun, it's incredible to think back on the success we've had. I can't believe it, but I'm so happy to be a part of it.”

The Cougars (27-8) will take on No. 5 seed Shawnee State (29-2) in the semifinals 7 p.m. Monday.

Saint Francis fell behind by double digits in the first half against the Pilots (23-11), who had upset No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan in the Sweet 16. Bethel's biggest lead was 37-24, but the Cougars closed to 49-44 at halftime despite the Pilots shooting nearly 61% from the field in the half.

USF tightened the screws defensively at halftime and Bethel shot only 29% in the second half. Saint Francis tied the game at 55 on a Jeffrey Reynolds basket and Cushingberry later scored, plus a foul, to put Saint Francis up 68-57, completing a 24-6 Cougars run.

“Both of them have motors that just never quit,” LaCross said of Cushingberry and Mull. “Once we were finally able to get some stops there in the second half, they just get out so fast in transition to where we had several times where we had layups.”

Carroll graduates David Ejah and Dan McKeeman combined for 23 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Brayton Bailey, son of all-time Indiana high school leading scorer Damon Bailey, had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Fort Wayne native TreVion Crews, the No. 5 scorer in the country at 24.9 points per game, had 15 points for Bethel.

Shawnee State earned its way to the semifinals with a 76-65 win over the University of Jamestown. The Bears have won 25 in a row and are No. 1 in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 36.9%.

“They have all the pieces,” LaCross said of the Cougars' next opponent. “We're going to have to enjoy this win tonight, but also we're already starting to work on them and ... get ready for Monday.”

