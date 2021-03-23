Cougars come up short

Saint Francis will have to wait until next season for another chance at the second NAIA basketball national championship in program history.

The ninth-seeded Cougars made 13 3-pointers and got 22 points and seven rebounds from Antwaan Cushingberry but fell 82-77 to fifth-seeded Shawnee State on Monday in the NAIA National Championship semifinals in Kansas City, Missouri.

The defeat concludes Saint Francis' season, the fourth in the last 11 years to end with a trip to the Final Four but no national title. The Cougars' only national championship came in 2010.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman, who had 16 points. “Especially seeing the seniors play their last game with the relationships we've built. The unity we've shown the last month, coming together to make the tournament, it's heartbreaking.”

Seniors Lance Dollison, Bishop Dwenger graduate Conlan Martin, Huntington North graduate Hunter Hollowell and Tyler Smith might have played their last game as Cougars, and if they did, they ended their careers on a high note.

“Midway through the year, we were sitting at seventh or eighth place in the (Crossroads League),” McKeeman said. “Our ability to come together and rattle off (six) straight wins heading into the conference tournament ... and then making it to the Final Four is a testament to the unity our guys showed. We always knew we had the skill, but we really developed a toughness and a will about us that helped us down the stretch.”

Saint Francis (27-9) led 58-51 in the second half against Shawnee State when Cushingberry drained a 3 with 10:26 to go. The junior went 3 for 6 from long distance and scored 20 points for the third consecutive contest.

The Bears (30-2), who won their 26th game in a row to advance to the national championship game, scored the next 11 points to take the lead at 62-58 and extended their advantage to 65-60.

McKeeman then drilled back-to-back 3s to put Saint Francis in front again.

McKeeman went 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and had four assists. Saint Francis was 13 for 31 from 3-point range as a team.

When Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull, who had eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds, hit a shot with 4:51 to go, the score was deadlocked at 68.

The Bears clamped down defensively in the final minutes, however, as 6-foot-11 center EJ Onu blocked three shots in the last 4:19 and Shawnee State forced a pair of turnovers.

Onu had nine blocks in the game.

Jeffrey Reynolds had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Francis. Carroll graduate David Ejah had nine rebounds but was 0 for 7 from the field.

The Cougars will bring the back much of the nucleus of this team next season, with Cushingberry, Mull, Ejah, McKeeman and Reynolds all returning, along with freshman Brayton Bailey, who played significant minutes in win-or-go-home tournament games.

“It's really exciting,” McKeeman said of the players returning next season. “We know we have a lot of young guys who played a lot of minutes. ... It'll be really exciting to see what we can do and put the pieces together.”

