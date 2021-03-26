Mastodons' Crowe top Horizon volleyball player

Purdue Fort Wayne outside hitter Katie Crowe was named Horizon League volleyball Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Friday.

Crowe, a Leo graduate, led the league in kills per set at 4.23 and was 13th in digs with 178. The senior has been an all-conference performer three times in her career and will be back for another season next year.

Also earning conference honors for the Mastodons were junior setter Madison Gates and senior middle blocker Sydney Boerst. Gates was a First-Team All-Horizon League selection after posting 2.95 digs per set and running one of the league's best offenses. Boerst was a second-team pick after ranking second in the league and 10th in PFW history with a .329 hit percentage and eighth in the conference with 0.93 blocks per set.

Mastodons freshman middle blocker Ramei Jackson was named to the league's All-Freshman Team. She was No. 6 in the conference with a .294 hit percentage and had 1.76 kills per set.