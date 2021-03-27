Indiana Tech women's bowling wins inaugural NAIA title

The No. 1 seeded Indiana Tech women's bowling team captured the inaugural NAIA National Championship in the sport Saturday night, defeating sixth-seeded Midland (Nebraska) 3-1-1 in the championship match to take the title.

The women's bowling team became the seventh program in Warriors history to capture a national crown, joining women’s lacrosse, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s ice hockey.

The Warriors advanced to the championship match with a 3-1 victory over Midland in the semifinals earlier Saturday, sending Midland to the elimination bracket. Midland had beaten No. 7 seed Huntington in the quarterfinals. The other Warriors bounced back from their loss to Tech with a win over Pikeville to set up a rematch with Tech.

In that rematch, the teams tied in the first set. Indiana Tech, led by coach Tom Osborne, took the next two sets, but Midland took the fourth set 201-165 before the Warriors from Fort Wayne closed out the title with a fifth-set victory.

Tech senior Maryssa Carey was named to the All-Tournament Team for her performance in leading the Warriors to the championship.

After winning the NAIA title, the Warriors, who also captured the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference championship in February, will prepare for the United States Bowling Congress sectional qualifiers in mid-April. The USBC Intercollegiate Championships are in early May.

