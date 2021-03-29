Mastodons swept in Horizon tourney

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team fell short in its first appearance in the Horizon League championship on Sunday, losing in Dayton to Wright State 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-19).

Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year Jenna Story finished with 24 digs to lead Wright State (15-1), which moved on to the championship match.

In set one, the Mastodons had a 4-1 run that saw Madelyn Wurster get one of her team-high nine kills, but Wright State went on a 4-0 run right to take the lead and finished on a 5-1 run. PFW had a 4-0 run early in the second set, but after two Raider errors, Wright State took the final three points of the set. Purdue Fort Wayne held close in the third set until a 4-0 Raider run that put them up 23-16.

Three Mastodons (10-7) reached double-figures in digs: Rachael Crucis (19), Madison Gates (15) and Sidney Schiller (12).

– Journal Gazette