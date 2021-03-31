City native to lead PFW women

Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball has not won more than nine games in a season since 2014 and has not finished above .500 since 2011. Maria Marchesano, an Elmhurst graduate, will get a chance to change that.

The Mastodons announced Marchesano as the program's new coach Tuesday, and she'll take over a team that went 1-22 last season.

“We are very excited about Maria Marchesano joining the Mastodon family,” Purdue Fort Wayne athletic director Kelley Hartley Hutton said in a news release. “Coach Marchesano brings a wealth of experience, is a seasoned coach and mentor to her student-athletes, and has demonstrated the integrity, tremendous work ethic, and enthusiasm vital to lead us in advancing our women's basketball program.

“We looked for a candidate who has ties to the area, Indiana recruiting relationships, and a deep understanding of the Horizon League, and we found exactly that in her. Coach Marchesano also understands the needs of our program and the importance of our student-athletes being successful in the classroom and on the court.”

Marchesano has four years of Division I head coaching experience at Mount St. Mary's in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and is coming off a season in which she led the Mountaineers to a 17-7 mark, a Northeast Conference regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed. For her efforts, she was named the NEC Coach of the Year.

“While moves like these are always bittersweet, I couldn't be more excited to come home to Fort Wayne and be a part of the Mastodon tradition,” Marchesano said in news release. “I am super grateful that Kelley and the rest of the administration are entrusting me with the future of the program and I can't wait to get to work.”

Marchesano, who graduated from Elmhurst in 2001 before playing college basketball at Butler, is also familiar with the Indiana recruiting landscape from her playing days and her season as an associate head coach at IUPUI, the Mastodons' fellow Horizon League member. The Jaguars won a program-record 24 games with her on staff in 2016-17.

Prior to her time in Division I, Marchesano held two head coaching jobs in Division II, leading Urbana University and Walsh University. In 2012, with no previous head coaching experience, she took over a 2-8 Urbana team in the middle of the season and led it to a 12-7 record, earning Division II Independent Coach of the Year honors.

Before she was a head coach, Marchesano was an assistant with the women's basketball and softball programs at Manchester.

Marchesano takes over a young Mastodons team that features former Homestead standout Rylie Parker, who averaged 4 points and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman this season.

The new coach replaces Niecee Nelson, who had led the program for the previous five seasons and was 22-116.

In January, The Journal Gazette reported that more than 20 people associated with the program, among them 14 former players, had submitted statements to lawyer Martin J. Greenberg describing mistreatment at the hands of Nelson, including verbal and mental abuse. When Nelson's contract was not renewed in February, Hartley Hutton said the decision was based on the team's “competitive performance.”

