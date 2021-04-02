Cougars lose another game to COVID-19

When the Saint Francis football program announced its spring schedule, the seven games provided some leeway in case a COVID outbreak forced cancellations.

As of now, that leeway is gone as Siena Heights, the No. 11-ranked Cougars' opponent Saturday, advised USF athletic director Mike McCaffrey on Thursday that positive coronavirus tests among the coaching staff would prevent the Saints from playing.

“We found out last Friday that (Siena Heights was) canceling (its) game with Marian last weekend,” McCaffrey said. “We kept in contact with Siena Heights all week. I reached out Monday and Tuesday, and they said that they were good.

“We got the call today around noon that they had more positive (tests), specifically within the coaching staff, and they said they would be unable to play this weekend.”

This marks the third game Saint Francis has lost due to positive COVID tests within an opponent's program. The season opener against Madonna was wiped out, as was last week's Mideast League tilt against Lawrence Tech.

McCaffrey noted he did reach out to Taylor University about possibly playing a game against the Trojans on Saturday. Taylor was scheduled to play at Lawrence Tech on Saturday, but Tech continues to battle positive COVID tests within its program and remains unable to play.

Saint Francis defeated Taylor, 24-10, on March 6 at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium. The Cougars are 2-1 this season. With one game remaining on the schedule – April 10 at home against Marian (3-1, 2-1 MSFA Mideast), Saint Francis can still play its fourth game to qualify for consideration for the NAIA playoffs.

“I had talked to Coach (Kevin) Donley about Taylor,” McCaffrey said. “We felt good about our game up until (Wednesday), and Taylor has a lot of events on their campus Saturday, so we would have had to play early in the morning.

“I felt like the Marian game was going to be a play-in game for the last several weeks, once Concordia looked like they were going to get the automatic bid. Knowing the history of the MSFA, that we would get at least one at-large bid, it's looking like the winner will get into the playoffs and the loser will have to hope for some luck.”