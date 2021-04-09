Season's instability benefits Cougars as finale approaches

At 6 a.m. the day after St. Patrick's Day, most college students of legal drinking age would be either sleeping off the night's festivities or in some rare cases still enjoying the previous evening.

The more than 100 members of the Saint Francis football team? They were already strapped up in shoulder pads and commencing their second early morning practice in as many days. Originally slated to practice in the afternoon on March 18, a sustained gale-force wind coupled with rain and temperatures dipping into the upper 30s one day after highs in the lower 60s forced coach Kevin Donley to move practice from Bishop D'Arcy Stadium to The Plex South.

“It's tough on the kids sometimes, but you have to do what you have to do,” Donley said. “I'm thankful these folks let us use the facility. The kids don't like it as well, but you get a lot done.”

Facing the adversity of waking up well before many students? It pales in comparison to seeing COVID push the fall season to the spring, and it fits with the theme of the rest of the Cougars' season. Saint Francis has fallen behind by double digits before rallying twice and has had its last two games canceled because of positive COVID tests within the opponents' programs.

The early deficits? That's an adversity that Saint Francis (2-1), ranked No. 11 in the most recent NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll, hopes to not face Saturday when it plays host to 10th-ranked Marian (4-1) in the season finale.

“COVID really prepared us for all the unnecessary things we just have to deal with,” linebacker Nick Lucas said. “No matter what gets thrown at us, we just have to show up and we have to get it.”

For athletes living on campus, the drive to Plex South takes about 12 minutes, which means hitting at least one less snooze button. While senior Landon Myers lives about halfway between campus and Plex South, the Bishop Dwenger grad wears the early morning training sessions almost as a point of pride.

“Honestly, I love the 6 a.m. practices,” Myers said. “For everybody it's kind of different, but for me, I'm used to getting up early and getting that work in. I'd rather come in and work as hard as I can in the morning, then spend the rest of the day knowing I came in and gave it my all.”

Myers did note that waking up for the early sessions on successive days proved a challenge. But in the wake of every other obstacle presented in this highly irregular season, it's a hurdle that doesn't feel so daunting.

“The mentality all of us players have is we just have to battle through adversity no matter what it is,” Myers said. “It just helps strengthen us for adversity we have against everything. We have to have a mentality that is fight or flight, and I just want every single one of my guys just fighting for each other.

“I think (the early practices have) helped a lot of guys with their day. I think it's a big plus getting out here.”