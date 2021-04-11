Cougars claw back, fall short

All season long, Saint Francis football coach Kevin Donley talked to his players about overcoming adversity. Even the timing of the season itself, moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, served as a source of adversity.

Those adverse circumstances continued Saturday as the Cougars spotted visiting Marian a 24-point lead. Just past halftime, the skies opened up, created an even less advantageous position for the Cougars, who ultimately fought back before falling 41-34 Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

“This team just never quits,” said USF senior quarterback Matt Crable, who threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in his final regular-season game for the Cougars. “That's all I can really say. This team means so much to me, they battled their a--es off every single game.

“We just never quit. When things get tough, that's when we're at our best, and things got really tough today but we showed up. I couldn't be more proud of this team.”

Those tough things included the Knights' (5-1, 3-1 MSFA Mideast) bruising rushing attack, led by Daylen Taylor, who ran for 171 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. With Marian leading 7-3 early in the second quarter, a Crable offering intended for Matt Kominkiewicz got deflected and picked off by Ricky Kwak.

The Knights defender returned the ball inside the USF 40-yard line, and quarterback Frankie Young's 37-yard touchdown pass to Ben Stevens put the hosts up 13-3 with 9 minutes, 13 seconds left before halftime.

On USF's next possession, Crable fumbled the ball away on a sack, and a 20-yard pass from Young found Johnny William – the first of two scoring connections on the day for the duo – as Marian took a 20-3 lead into halftime.

That lead would swell, much like the rain clouds that moved in during intermission. As a brief torrential downpour commenced in concert with the second half starting, Taylor's 56-yard run on Marian's first offensive play set up William's second score to push the advantage to 27-3.

“I'm thinking 'We just can't catch a break', but our kids didn't quit and I'm very, very proud of that,” USF coach Kevin Donley said.

The Cougars (2-2, 2-2) would respond: Crable found Kominkiewicz with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter from 11 yards out, then threw touchdowns to Jordan Schmeling and Kominkiewicz again with 4:27 to go in the game to cut the Knights' advantage to 34-26.

Trent Gipson's 35-yard touchdown run with 1:22 to go seemingly iced the game away, though Crable's 11-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Hunley with 11 seconds remaining gave USF one final shot. But Marian recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.

“I knew this team was resilient and we could come back from anything,” Kominkiewicz said. “We've shown it all year. We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but we showed that we can come back from anything, no matter how far down we are.”

The win likely secured one of four at-large bids into the 16-team NAIA postseason for Marian, which entered Saturday's contest ranked 10th nationally. The Knights built a strong resume, with its only defeat a 16-14 decision at Mideast League champion Concordia-Ann Arbor, currently ranked 5th.

Despite three games wiped out due to positive COVID tests within opponents' programs, No. 11 USF did play the required four games to merit consideration. The Cougars stand at 2-2, with the two losses – by a combined 10 points – coming at the hands of Marian and Concordia.

“Because we didn't quit, we kept chipping away, there's still a shot to get in,” Donley said. “They want the best teams. They're sick of seeing Marian and Saint Francis in the playoffs, but I still think we have a shot there.

“I just know that this program has great respect across the country. We'll wait and see.”