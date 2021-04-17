Indiana Tech enters hockey tourney rested

When the Indiana Tech men's hockey team takes the ice today in Chesterfield, Missouri, for the opening round of the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I National Tournament, it'll be its first game in 26 days. The Warriors toyed with arranging a scrimmage or two in the meantime, but they decided the risks amid a pandemic outweighed the rewards.

“We just decided it would be better to limit the contacts, so our guys wouldn't test positive,” coach Frank DiCristofaro said. “It's a balancing act. You want your guys to stay fresh and in game-ready mode, but at the same time you don't want them to potentially catch something and possibly end the season.”

It's been a long season for the Warriors, starting with a 3-2 victory over Iowa State on Oct. 23, with a pause between Nov. 14 and Jan. 15. And of course, the Warriors have had to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“It's very hard, as I'm sure people can imagine, being a college student (during a pandemic). Many of them are away from home and you're walking on eggshells, essentially, on a weekly basis,” DiCristofaro said. “We chatted with them (this week) after we got completed with our COVID protocols, and everybody was clean with everything, and we told them how proud we've been throughout this entire process.”

The Warriors (15-6-0) won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament on March 21 at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, where Matej Krasny dove to redirect a Cam Chabot shot for a 2-1 victory over Aquinas.

Indiana Tech, seeded seventh in the national tournament, faces 10th-seeded University of Jamestown (14-15-4) at 5:45 p.m. today. A victory would put the Warriors into the quarterfinals.

Adrian, which defeated Indiana Tech three straight games in the regular season, is the top seed.

DiCristofaro described the Warriors' approach to the season as “workmanlike,” and that wasn't always easy, especially after the Warriors lost to graduation Francesco Corona and Mike Tish during the midseason pause.

“Our first few games back, it was kind of baptism by fire with (the games against) Adrian, so we shored some things up and adjusted some lines and approaches,” DiCristofaro said. “It starts from the net out. I think our two goalies, Bryson Linenburg and Ryan O'Toole, have really been there for the past three years for us and really backstopped us to this point. It starts with them, but it's really been a collective effort up until this point.”

Zach Bennett has 13 goals and 26 points in 20 games. Chabot has nine goals and 25 points in 20 games. And Joel Holmberg has 13 goals and 20 points in 19 games for the Warriors, who would face either second-seeded Robert Morris or 15th-seeded Davenport on Sunday if they win today.

The Warriors won the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association National Tournament in 2019, but there's since been a consolidation of the NAIA and ACHA national tournaments. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

