Thunder win final game of season

The Trine football team concluded the 2020-21 season with a 36-21 win against Olivet College in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game in Olivet, Michigan.

Trine had 483 yards of total offense (331 passing and 152 rushing). Sophomore quarterback Alex Price finished with a career-high 331 passing yards by completing 16-of-25 passes with two scores. Running back Xaine Kirby led all rushers with 90 yards on 18 touches (5.0 yards per rush) and had one TD.

Junior Devonte Jones ended with 42 rushing yards in 15 attempts in addition to his TD.

Sophomore Brandon Kline led all receivers with a career-best 110 yards on five catches and a TD. Freshman Connor Arthur caught four passes for 91 yards and a TD reception.

Defensively, Trine held Olivet to a negative seven yards rushing and 302 total yards in addition to three quarterback sacks.

Individually, sophomore Kyle Naif led the team in tackles with seven (four solo and three assists), including a tackle for loss and had a pass breakup.

Trine (4-1, 2-1 MIAA) scored on its second offensive drive of the first quarter when Price connected with Arthur for a 36-yard touchdown completion that ended a five-play, 84-yard drive.

Olivet (1-2, 1-2 MIAA) answered on its ensuing possession before Trine scored again on its next drive.

