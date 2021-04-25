Tech lacrosse wins WHAC tournament

The Indiana Tech men's lacrosse team won a second straight Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament championship, defeating No. 6 Concordia 14-6 on Saturday night at Warrior Athletic Field.

The Warriors, 16-1 and ranked No. 2 in the country, will move on to the NAIA National Invitational, May 5 in Savannah, Georgia. Tech has been to the National Invitational semifinals three times (2017, 2018, 2019), but has not won a national championship since the program got started in 2010. The 2020 tournament and most of the regular season was canceled because of the pandemic.

Tech earned its second tournament title with a dominant performance against the Cardinals (8-3). The Warriors led 9-0 at halftime thanks to two goals apiece from sophomores Nate Langille and Samuel Bodley and senior Andrew Ryan.

Langille led the way with three goals and six points, while Bodley, Emmett Coleman and Louis Czech all had two goals and three points.

The Warriors have won 11 in a row and went through the WHAC regular season and tournament undefeated against conference opponents at 8-0. Their only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Reinhardt, an 11-10 defeat in which the winning goal was scored with 2:36 left in the fourth period.

Indiana Tech's record includes seven victories over ranked opponents.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette