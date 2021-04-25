Successful year comes to close for Tech soccer

Indiana Tech men's soccer senior Maxwell Amoako pulled off his jersey and lay face down in the artificial grass. He stayed there several minutes, barely moving except to roll on to his back, as Cumberlands players celebrated around him.

When he stood up, he and teammate Will Harris embraced before walking off the field for the final time this season.

“Everyone's got each other's backs,” said midfielder Jaxon Simerman, a Bishop Dwenger graduate. “(This team) is a family.”

The 10th-ranked and site host Warriors fell to No. 21 Cumberlands 2-0 at Warrior Athletic Field on Saturday in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round, ending one of the best seasons in the program's history. The Warriors finished 18-2-1, tying a team record for victories that was last matched in 1983.

“It's clear where the program's going,” coach John Dunn said after the conclusion of his third season. “It's a short summer now, it's not the usual break that we've got, it's a real quick turnaround. Potentially only one player that played today is not coming back in the fall, so we're in good shape. We're going to take the lessons from today and put that into next year.

“This is a great group of players with tons of potential. I'm proud of the season.”

Tech lost in the Opening Round finals for the second straight season, once again coming up one victory short of being among the 10 teams to advance to the National Championship's final site in Columbia County, Georgia.

Cumberlands (13-5-2) won its 10th consecutive game to reach the final site. The Patriots scored first in the 15th minute when Joel Drewery raced up the right side and crossed the ball in front of the net, where Rodrigo Riveros was able to get a knee on it and deflect it past Jaume Salvado to make it 1-0.

The Warriors spent much of the afternoon pressing for an equalizer. They nearly got one late in the first half when Luke Jones made a nice move to get into the box on the right side, then laid the ball in front of the net for an open Jose Uvidia. Uvidia tried for the lower right corner, but goalkeeper Akililu Zambataro made a diving one-handed save to keep the Patriots in front.

Tech had several chances in the second half and tallied six shots on goal in all, but Zambataro was equal to the task, and in the 82nd minute Milan Stojanovic buried the clinching goal for Cumberlands.

The sophomore Serb ripped off his shirt and twirled it through the air as he celebrated with the Patriot fans who had traveled up from Williamsburg, Kentucky, for the game.

The Warriors nearly got back into it with a Noe Garcia shot in the 84th minute, but it clanged off the post.

It was a frustrating defeat for Tech, which felt it controlled much of the game.

“I thought we executed, honestly, fairly well,” Dunn said. “I thought we played far better than Thursday (a 2-1 win over Cardinal Stritch in the Opening Round semifinals), thought we had the better possession, better attacking moments. It was really just a case of not taking our chances at the right times, their keeper made a couple unbelievable saves and they executed. ... It's really just that simple.

“Game plan, if I had it again, we'd do it exactly the same way, because I think we would win that game more times than not if we played like that.”

The defeat ends a season for which training began in August and the first games were played in October. The usual fall men's soccer championship was moved to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Warriors took 31/2 months off from games between November and February.

Now a short offseason looms, and the Warriors will soon learn decisions from their seniors on whether to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 season is barely four months away.

“It was a long season,” Simerman said. “Our bodies are tired, there was no offseason. Now we're going into summer, playing with summer teams and getting ready for fall.”

