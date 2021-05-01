Transfer basketball players sign with men's team

Purdue Fort Wayne welcomed a pair of additions to its men's basketball roster Friday when Mount St. Mary's transfer Damian Chong Qui and College of Charleston transfer R.J. Ogom officially signed with the Mastodons.

“We are excited to have Damian and RJ join our program,” coach Jon Coffman said in a statement. “They have developed in winning programs at both the college and high school levels and have been well-coached. Both fit our basketball culture with their skill sets but even more importantly their mindsets. They are both proven winners at every level that they have played and are obsessed with getting better daily.”

The 5-foot-8 Chong Qui was a star at Mount St. Mary's, earning first-team All-Northeast Conference honors after averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 season as the Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament. He will be a senior in the fall and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Coffman described the guard as a “stopper” on the defensive end and a “creator” offensively.

Ogom has not yet played college basketball after redshirting during his freshman year at College of Charleston. A Chicago native, the 6-5 forward averaged 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks during his senior year of high school. Coffman called him a “big, versatile wing.”

Marchesano names assistants

New PFW women's basketball coach Maria Marchesano unveiled her coaching staff Friday, hiring former Homestead star Jazmyne Geist and former PFW standout Hannah Albrecht to join her on the bench.

Geist was a member of Homestead's Class 4A state championship in 2017, grabbing 12 rebounds in the title game win over Indianapolis Pike. She played college basketball at Northern Kentucky.

Albrecht played three seasons with the Mastodons and scored more than 750 points before switching to a student-assistant role for the 2020-21 season under former coach Niecee Nelson.

Also joining Marchesano's staff will be former Rice assistant coach Steven Asher and former Division II Notre Dame College (Ohio) head coach Lauren Macer.

Golfers recognized in Horizon League

Mastodons golfer Kasey Lilly earned first-team All-Horizon League honors after finishing second at the men's Horizon League Championship with an even-par 216 over 54 holes.

The sophomore set a PFW record for season scoring average with a 72.6.

On the women's side, Holly Anderson became the first PFW women's golfer to earn all-league honors in a Division I conference. She also set a program record for scoring average at 76.4.

