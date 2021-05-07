Tech men's lacrosse in NAIA title game

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The No. 2-ranked Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 6-ranked University of the Cumberlands in double overtime, 10-9, Friday to advance to the championship game of the NAIA National Invitational at Memorial Stadium. It’s the first-ever trip to the national title game for the Warriors.

After winning the opening faceoff of the second overtime period, Khanan Bodley found Andrew Ryan wide open on the left-side of the cage for the game-winning goal with 3:09 to go to send the Warriors to the title game.

Evan Schuster made a season-high 16 saves in the game, Ryan had three goals while Andrew Neller went 14-22 in the faceoff zone with six ground balls.

Tech (18-1) will play No. 1-ranked Reinhardt, which handed the Warriors their lone loss of the season back on March 10 in Fort Wayne, for the red banner and national championship trophy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.