Warriors fall in lacrosse finals

Indiana Tech men's lacrosse fell in the NAIA National Invitational final in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday evening, losing 17-8 to No. 1 Rheinhardt.

The Warriors finish the season with an 18-2 record, with both losses coming against the Rheinhardt Eagles.

Rheinhardt outscored the Warriors 8-1 in the first quarter and then stretched the lead to 10-1 in the second quarter. Both teams scored three goals in the third quarter and four in the fourth, but it was not enough for Indiana Tech to pull back into the game.

Nate Langille scored a team-high three goals for Indiana Tech, while Justin Hindman scored two and Khanan Bodley, Samuel Bodley and Joe Solin each scored one.

Louis Czech had two assists.

Gavin Banks scored five goals for Rheinhardt, and Conner Mills scored four goals and had five assists.

Rheinhardt outshot Indiana Tech 20-6 in the first quarter, allowing the Eagles to score eight goals, although the shots evened out over the rest of the game and the Warriors actually finished with 41 attempts on goal to Rheinhardt's 42.

The Eagles did significant damage on faceoffs: Rheinhardt won 19 of 28 faceoffs, including seven of 10 in the first quarter.

Indiana Tech beat Benedictine 11-8 in the quarterfinals Thursday, and then advanced to the finals after beating University of the Cumberlands 10-9 on Friday.

The Warriors had previously lost to Rheinhardt, 11-10, on March 10.