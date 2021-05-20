Tech baseball survives with pair of upset wins

The surprising run through the NAIA National Championship Opening Round for Indiana Tech baseball continued Wednesday when the Warriors emerged victorious from a pair of win-or-go-home games against the top two seeds in their Opening Round pod.

The No. 5 seed Warriors – who are in the tournament as an automatic bid after winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season title – beat host and No. 2 seed Indiana Wesleyan 11-6 at Wildcat Baseball Field in Marion in the early game to eliminate the Wildcats from the tournament.

In the later game, Tech (35-26) fell behind by four runs in the first inning, but rallied to win a wild game 13-11 over top seed Oklahoma Wesleyan and extend its season at least another day. The Warriors will face off against the Eagles (48-9) again at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the NAIA World Series.

The Warriors trailed 4-2 in the opener, but pushed across three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good. The big blow was a two-run homer from Mike Snyder, which put Tech ahead 6-4. A five-run eighth sealed the victory. Ashtin Moxey had four hits for the underdogs and Snyder had two hits and three RBI.

The second game saw Oklahoma Wesleyan jump out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, but Snyder came through again with a two-run single to cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame. The Warriors then exploded for seven runs in the fourth, six with two out and Christian De Los Santos homered in the fifth to make it 12-6. Snyder homered again in the eighth to stifle a Wesleyan rally.

The Eagles have not lost back-to-back games this season. The Warriors are looking for their second World Series appearance in three seasons and eighth overall.

