Warriors fall short of World Series berth

Indiana Tech baseball's hopes of a second NAIA World Series appearance in three years came to an end Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Warriors fell to No. 1 seed Oklahoma Wesleyan 12-4 in Marion in an elimination game at the NAIA National Championship opening round. The Eagles advance to the World Series, while Tech finishes its season 35-27.

The Warriors needed to upset No. 2 seed Indiana Wesleyan and the Eagles (49-9) on Wednesday just to get to the winner-take-all game for a World Series berth. They did so, topping the Wildcats 11-6 and then beating Oklahoma Wesleyan 13-11 to set up Thursday's matchup.

Oklahoma Wesleyan has not lost back-to-back games all season. Both of the Warriors' losses in the double-elimination opening round came against the Eagles.

Wesleyan jumped on the Warriors early for the second straight day, rushing out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning against Indiana Tech starter Ben Lambert, who lasted only 12/3 innings. On Wednesday, Indiana Tech rallied from an early four-run deficit, but this time OWU kept the pressure on, scoring four runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to push its advantage to 12-1.

The Warriors rallied somewhat in the late innings, as Northrop graduate and Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Mike Snyder, who homered in both games Wednesday, drove in two runs with a double. Tech drew closer with a leadoff homer from Jacob Daftari in the ninth, but that was the end of the scoring and the Warriors watched the Eagles celebrate.

Indiana Tech has been to the NAIA World Series seven times.

Note: The Warriors' athletic department captured the Fred Smith Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup for the fourth time in five years.

The Cup, named after former Siena Heights athletic director Fred Smith, goes to the school with the best finishes in conference play in 12 sports (six men's and six women's). Teams are given points for each finish in those sports and receive extra points for winning WHAC postseason tournaments.

The Warriors have won the Cup in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. This year, they won WHAC regular-season championships in baseball, men's hockey, men's lacrosse, men's soccer, men's volleyball and women's tennis. They took tournament crowns in men's basketball, men's hockey, men's lacrosse, men's soccer, wrestling, women's basketball, women's bowling and women's tennis, as well as multiple championships in men's and women's indoor and outdoor track.

