Local teams start strong at NAIA track championships

The NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships began Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

In field event finals, Saint Francis’ Clista Hellwarth finished fourth in javelin with a throw of 144 feet, 8 inches. Teammate Jordan Konstanty finished 20th in the men’s hammer throw after throwing 169-11.

In prelims, Indiana Tech’s men’s 400-meter relay team is seeded first after the preliminary round with a time of 40.35 seconds. In the 200, Zayquan Lincoln (20.80) and Dillan Elkins (20.98) are seeded first and second going into the finals.

The Warriors’ women’s 400 relay team is seeded third (45.70) while in the 200, Soyinne Grenyion (fifth, 23.78) and Sha’lond Terry (seventh, 23.96) advanced to finals.

Huntington’s Aspen Dirr (third, 4:40.67), Hannah Wappes (fifth, 4:44.01), and Emma Wilson (seventh, 4:44.25) and Grace’s Heather Plastow (11th, 4:45.35) advanced to the final in the women’s 1500. Foresters’ Elijah Chesterman (second, 3:55.87) and Halie Stutzman (fourth, 3:55.97) and Grace’s Dimitri Margaritidis (fifth, 3:55.97) advanced to finals in the men’s 1500. Huntington’s Dylan Felger is seeded third in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 52.13.

Huntington’s women’s 3,200 relay finished second in their heat to advance to the finals (9:20.07) while the men missed the mark in their heat, finishing third in 7:40.53, missing advancement by a little over a second.