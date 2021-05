At the NCAA Division III National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, Trine's Elizabeth Lohman finished 19th in the women's 3,000 meter steeplechase (11 minutes, 43.69 seconds) and Neil O'Brien finished 17th in the men's steeplechase (9:59.32). Thunder's Jake Gladeaux finished 15th in the prelims of the 110 hurdles (15.15).