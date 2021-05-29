Warriors' women win NAIA track title

Even with two events to go at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Friday, the Indiana Tech women had secured a team title, their third in program history.

The Warriors defeated runner-up William Carey 84-65 in the team standings.

A runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter relay, the final event of the day, just added extra cushion. The Warriors' Leondra Correia earned the individual national title in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 13.67 seconds while Katlyn Jones finished fifth in 13.99.

“The ladies did great,” Tech head coach Doug Edgar said. “We were the third-best team on paper and won by almost 20 points. They overachieved time and time again. It wasn't just one that stepped up, a lot of girls were able to step up.”

Soyinne Grenyion finished fifth in the 100 (11.65) and fourth in the 200 (23.86); in the 400, Xuxa Peart finished fourth (57.04) and Brianna Tillman finished sixth (57.28). The Warriors' 400 relay finished third in 45.79.

Huntington's Emma Wilson (4:28.60) and Aspen Dirr (4:32.09) finished 1-2 in the 1,500 and teammate Hannah Wappes scored points with a sixth-place finish in the event in 4:37.49. Wilson also finished runner-up in the 5,000 in 16:44.50 while Dirr finished eighth in the 800 (2:18.44).

The Foresters tied Southeastern for fifth in the team standings with 37 points.

Saint Francis' Alex Ebetino finished sixth in the 5,000, earning All-American honors.

On the men's side, the Warriors finished third, missing a share of the championship by a single point, 44-43. Doane and Madonna shared the team championship title. Indiana Tech has been in the top four every year since 2013.

“Obviously it's crazy when you are that close to sweeping all four titles,” Edgar said. “It's disappointing to know you had a chance to win. It just wasn't quite enough.”

Zayquan Lincoln won an individual title in the 200 (20.77) and was third in the 100 (10.34), Jordan Highsmith won the 400 (46.15), Dillan Elkins was fourth in the 200 (20.88), Coby Bailey was sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.15) and the 1,600 relay finished third (3:11.56).

Huntington's Dylan Felger came away with a national title in the 400 hurdles in 51.18. Also earning All-American honors for the Foresters was Elijah Chesterman, third in the 1,500 (3:55.06) and Haile Stutzman, fifth in the 1,500 (3:56.00) and seventh in the 5,000 (14:54.52).

Grace's Dimitri Margaritidis finished fourth in the 1,500 (3:55.18) to earn All-American honors for the Lancers.