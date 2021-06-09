Donley signs contract extension with Saint Francis

Saint Francis has signed all-time NAIA football wins leader Kevin Donley to a contract extension through 2026, the Cougars announced Wednesday.

Donley, 69, started the Saint Francis football program in 1997 and led the Cougars to back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017. The 2014 NAIA Football Hall of Fame inductee won NAIA National Coach of the Year in both of those seasons and is a 10-time Mid-East Football Association Mideast League Coach of the Year.

"Coach Donley sets the tone for everything USF Athletics has been about," Saint Francis athletic director Mike McCaffrey said in a statement. "He is going to be here for as long as he wants to be as our head football coach."

"I understand some of our competitors may want to suggest that Coach Donley is looking to retire, but we can assure everyone that the fire continues to burn as much as it ever has and Coach D will be here for the foreseeable future."

Donley has 21 winning seasons in his 23 years with the Cougars and is the active leader in wins across college football with 335, a figure that ranks seventh all-time among college football coaches at all levels. The 2021 fall season will be his 43rd as a head coach after the Cougars went 2-2 in a coronavirus-shortened spring season earlier this year.