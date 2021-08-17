Cougars return to normal routine

When Saint Francis last kicked off a football season, the sideline at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium housed a 6-foot snow bank just in front of the home bleachers. Just 128 days after the spring season concluded in a 41-34 loss to rival Marian, the Cougars stepped back onto Kevin Donley Field to open camp in preparation for the 2021 fall season, which begins Sept. 18 at Judson.

Monday represented as much a return to normalcy as possible considering the 2020 spring season replaced the traditional spring practice schedule – players adorned in helmets and practice jerseys, the ever-present shrill whistle from a position coach signaling the next drill, the occasional train rolling along the tracks just beyond the south end zone.

“It's football coaches' and players' Christmastime,” said coach Kevin Donley, who in June signed a contract extension that will keep him at the school through 2026. “We gave them off the month of May, but in June and July we were in the weight room three days a week, and we hit it pretty hard. We're in much better physical condition than we were at the end of June, which we needed to be.”

Graduation losses hit college football programs every year, but the quarterback spot marks perhaps the biggest hole Donley must fill. Gone is three-year starter Matt Crable, who was named the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year after the spring season. Crable threw for a Mideast League-high 254.8 yards per game last season.

In his stead, Heath Simmons stands poised to start. In six games, Simmons has completed 34-of-61 passing for 439 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

“The guy's been cooking in the oven for three years, it's about time he pops out,” Donley said.

Although athletic director Mike McCaffrey knows the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger, he explained the importance of keeping coaches and players educated on maintaining safety protocols to ensure the team can play all nine games – particularly noting the schedule includes no bye weeks. In the spring, the Cougars saw three games canceled because of COVID outbreaks within the opponents' programs.

“It's really going to come down to the institution to keep the team as safe as possible,” McCaffrey said. “We don't have a lot of make-up dates. The key for us is to continue to encourage all our athletes to get the vaccine. It's turning into a competitive advantage. There's a big difference between being a close contact if you're vaccinated versus if you're not.

“We have some more wiggle room than we did in the spring, but we still have to deal with it. If we can limit the contact tracing taking out multiple people on our team, we should be OK. We have four teams on campus now and we have an all-athlete meeting on Sunday. We'll have a better idea percentage-wise then, but our coaches have been proactive in helping the players make an educated decision.”

Note: Donley was 95th on ESPN's list of the top 101 college football coaches of the past 50 years.