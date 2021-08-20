PFW's Crowe continues to work on already solid game

Katie Crowe received a bevy of accolades for her superb volleyball play last season – including Horizon League Player of the Year and honorable mention All-American – but the Purdue Fort Wayne senior hasn't rested on her laurels since then.

“I'm the kind of person who, over the summer, I've done my own two-a-days for a long time,” said Crowe, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, who graduated from Leo. “I think that I can always improve my game, no matter what. I know I got some higher-level achievements this past year, but there definitely were some things I wanted to work on and knew I needed to work on.”

Crowe became the fourth person in Horizon League history to win Player of the Week four times. She recorded double-digit kills in 14 of 17 matches and had double-digit digs 11 times. She led the conference in kills (4.05) and points (4.5) per set. And she had six aces in a match against Youngstown State, the most by a PFW player since 2011.

“She has always been a very hard worker for us. She shows up and does the job in every practice,” PFW coach Steve Florio said. “She works hard to be a good member of our team, as far as providing a good positive energy and helping to keep our positive culture going. She's incredibly reliable as far as her work ethic and her commitment to the team's success.”

The Mastodons were 10-7 in their first Horizon League season, though they lost 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 as the fourth seed to top-seeded Wright State at the conference championships March 28. And the future should be even brighter since PFW returns all but one starter.

Madelyn Wurster, a senior opposite from South Adams, had 2.78 kills per set and accrued 41 blocks last season. Senior setter Madison Gates had 9.83 assists per set. Junior libero Rachael Crucis had 4.68 digs per set and totaled 16 aces. Sophomore middle blocker Ramei Jackson had 42 blocks.

The Mastodons have an exhibition at 2 p.m. Saturday in Muncie against Ball State, then begin their 31-game regular season Aug. 27 at the Gates Center for the two-day PFW Invitational against Kent State, Southern Illinois Edwardsville and Evansville. PFW's non-conference schedule includes road matches against Indiana, Purdue and Tennessee.

The Mastodons have two other local products: senior setter Kendyll Gebert from Snider and sophomore outside hitter Maggie Castleman from Heritage

“We're really a veteran-heavy team, so the core of our team is all juniors and seniors,” said Florio, entering his eighth season as head coach. “I don't necessarily lean on any one or two people (for leadership), I just rely on these players who have been in our program for three or four years to continue to try and lead by example and help keep things running smoothly. Our culture is intact, our culture does the work and we want to perpetuate it.”

The Mastodons also want to sustain the lessons they learned in the Horizon League, which has a style of play different than what they'd experienced in the Summit League, where they'd been from 2007 to 2019.

“The Summit League was more of a blocking and attacking league with a little less focus on ball control. The Horizon League is more ball control, which leads to really good attacking. If you don't have the ball control, it's going to be hard to be competitive in the Horizon League,” Florio said.

“It's difficult when you have to adjust your style of play and learn a whole new batch of opponents. Luckily, we were built for the transition because we were a hybrid-type of team, where we had some of the good qualities of the Summit League style of play and we had some qualities of the Horizon League style of play.”

Crowe said the Mastodons knew the transition would be challenging and they “went in headfirst, just went for it.” But playing a truncated 2020-21 season, in the spring, has them still learning on the fly.

“The Summit League was a very big offensive league with power hitters and that kind of stuff,” Crowe said. “The Horizon League is more of a ball-control league, which has helped us go from an offensive team to a ball-control team, along with still having that offensive background.”

