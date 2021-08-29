Cougars out for title

Heath Simmons believes Saint Francis can field an elite offense this season.

“Our goal is to win a national championship, and I think we're perfectly capable of doing that,” Simmons said. “That's the mindset you have to have.”

If the Cougars are going to reach those lofty expectations, Simmons will have to take his place in the line of outstanding quarterbacks to work under center for Saint Francis.

The 6-foot-4 native of Hartford, Kentucky, spent the last two seasons backing up Matt Crable, the Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year before he graduated. Now the starter, Simmons will try to continue a recent lineage that includes the 2017 NAIA National Player of the Year, Nick Ferrer, who led the Cougars to back-to-back national titles.

Does that bring extra pressure? Of course. Problem? No way.

“There's a lot of pressure, but I don't really pay attention to it,” Simmons said. “I think I go out there and do my job, get the balls to those guys and let them make it easy for me. But it's really fun to be this guy now, after Nick and after Matt, it's a really humbling position to be in.”

In his third year in the program, Simmons is focused on being more of a leader, a role in which coach Kevin Donley said he's a natural. Simmons' leadership, in addition to his arm talent, gives Donley confidence that the junior is the right player for the difficult job of guiding Saint Francis back into the ranks of the nation's elite teams.

“He's got a magnetic personality,” said Donley, entering his 24th season as Cougars head coach. “It's easy to follow him and rally around him. ... He's got the physical tools to throw the ball. I'm always harping on him to get the ball out faster, quicker decisions, quicker release, but he's got a nice arm.”

During an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium, Simmons led a touchdown drive on the first-string offense's opening possession, marching his squad 75 yards with a variety of short and intermediate throws. The quarterback admitted he is not quite the runner that Crable was, but Saturday it was clear Simmons is comfortable throwing on the move when he needs to do it.

“Crable was more of a guy who made plays on his feet,” wide receiver Matt Kominkiewicz said. “Heath can, he's not as fast, but he's a good pocket quarterback, he's got great pocket presence. He will stay in the pocket and takes hits if he needs to.”

Simmons made one poor decision Saturday, throwing into coverage and getting intercepted in the red zone by freshman Mason Piening from Westfield.

Other highlights included touchdown runs for Fort Wayne high school alumni John Allen of Wayne and Ja'Suan Lambert of North Side, the latter a bruising 12-yard score on which Lambert broke multiple tackles. Freshman Brady Parker, a Homestead graduate, had a sack.

