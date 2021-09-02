Spartans eye full house for Thunder

The Trine football team has historically dominated the series with Manchester, winning 13 of the 15 meetings, including the last six. Last year, the Thunder won 37-0 in Angola, in the midst of a 4-1 season that took place in both the fall and the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA Division III teams meet at 7 p.m. today in North Manchester and a key for the Thunder will be not taking its opponent lightly.

“Honestly, there have been years where that's been an issue. We've got to take the field and understand that they want the same thing we do – they want to win the game,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “They're college football players for a reason and that means they're pretty darned good. So we've got to come in and we've got to play at a high caliber and execute, focus and be sharp, or they'll blow us off the field.”

Although Manchester is coming off an 0-7 season, it wants to demonstrate how much it's improved and it will have the extra excitement of showing off Spartan Stadium, which opened last year but to only limited crowds in the neighborhood of 70 fans per game.

Tonight, the bleachers could be packed with up to 1,800 people, to say nothing of the standing-room availability.

“We're really excited, ... about just the atmosphere it creates on the campus,” Spartans coach Nate Jensen said. “It'll be the marching band and the student section. We built hills around the stadium to kind of give the same feeling as the old field (Carl W. Burt Memorial Stadium), where people can sit on their lawn chairs and sit on those hills and still see the game and all that good stuff. It just creates that atmosphere that's a lot of fun to play in for our student athletes.”

Trine was picked to finish third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association by its coaches. Albion was predicted to place first and Hope second,

The Thunder brings back a bevy of key players, including senior Xaine Kirby, who rushed for 91.6 yards per game last season; and junior quarterback Alex Price, who completed 61 of 111 passes for 1,000 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Defensively, the Thunder returns two first-team All-Conference selections, junior linebacker Kyle Naif and senior safety Keysean Amison. Senior cornerback Aaron Dean, an Eastside graduate, had 24 solo tackles and two interceptions last season.

“(Dean) is a lockdown corner and does an amazing job. You're really good on defense when you've got two guys out at corner (including Angel Sanchez), who are veterans and you can rely on. (Dean) is very talented; he's very physical and very strong and has a lot of speed,” Abbs said.

Manchester was picked to finish last in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Hanover is the favorite – but the Spartans feel the playing time their athletes got last season will allow them to show much improvement.

“A lot of guys got playing time (last season) and we got to figure out what a lot of our first-year players, who are sophomores now, what they can do. And then we could go out and recruit and bring in certain freshmen this year who will help us in the aspects that we were missing,” said Jensen, who admitted it's been a dizzying turnaround since last playing April 17.

“It has felt like we have rushed – it's been in a blink, a snap of the fingers – and we're right back into it. Usually, we have a nice little break for recruiting and whatnot, then have spring practice and go out and do junior recruiting. This year, it was 'do all that in a couple months,' and then, holy cow, all our guys are here.”

Those guys include senior wide receivers Harrington Greer, who had 28 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns last season, and Darren Lathrop, who totaled 39 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Senior cornerback Jaquan Walker had 41 solo tackles and one interception.

“Obviously, you know (Trine's) guys are going to be well-coached,” Jensen said. “We've got to come in and we've got to be tough, and we've got to play hard and not make as many mistakes as they make. That would give us a chance to win.”

jcohn@jg.net