Thunder dominant in opener

NORTH MANCHESTER – Familiar, that's how it looked Thursday as the Trine Thunder defeated the Manchester Spartans 52-14 at Spartan Stadium in the opener for both football teams.

Trine leads the all-time series 14-2.

“It's always awesome to come over here and play at night and just start off the season,” Trine coach Troy Abbs said. “I have a lot of respect for (Manchester's) coaching staff and they've got a young team that's going to be good down the road. But this is our last matchup with them for a few years. ... It's always been a good experience and there have been some close games, but I was very proud of the effort that we put forward today.”

Xaine Kirby rushed 15 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Price completed 9 of 16 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“We have plenty of players on the offense who can make a play at any given time,” Kirby said. “We have a really good depth chart within each position, so I think we're pretty solid as an offense.”

The Trine defense was as advertised – the Spartans were held to 278 yards, 248 fewer than the Thunder – after it anchored a 37-0 victory over Manchester last season.

“Whenever you have two bookend corners like Aaron Dean and Angel Sanchez, and then you pair that with an amazing linebacker corps and what has to be one of the best defensive lines in Division III football, you've got a great recipe for defense,” Abbs said. “(Defensive coordinator Ben) Cullen has done a great job taking over defensive play-calling, so I can concentrate on the running backs and that's been a new experience for me this year.”

It didn't take long for the Thunder, 4-1 last season, to get its offense rolling Thursday: Kirby found the end zone on a 16-yard run on game's first drive, though the Thunder needed to convert a fake punt to make it happen with Marcques Tagliaferri running for 24 yards on 4th-and-8.

Kirby eased into the end zone from 7 yards out to make it 14-0 with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, set up by a 38-yard pass from Price to Kyran Pearson, who wrestled the ball away from Manchester's Timmy Bozeman. Price later connected with Brandon Kline for a 53-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

It was 31-0 at halftime, thanks to 29-yard touchdown pass from Price to Connor Arthur, and then a 46-yard Ryan Hibbets field goal. On the first drive of the second half, Trine's Jamon Gibson intercepted a screen pass and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown.

Manchester, 0-7 last season, was paced by Harrington Greer's 10 catches for 79 yards. Eric James completed 14 of 27 passes for 90 yards with two interceptions. Carter Campassi was 6 of 14 for 74 yards with two touchdowns – to Darren Lathrop and Cameron Hovey in the fourth quarter – along with an interception.

