PFW men open against Horizon co-champion

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team will open its Horizon League conference slate with a matchup against defending regular-season co-champion Wright State in Fort Wayne, the Mastodons announced Wednesday.

The Horizon League released its full schedule, including details about the Horizon League Tournament, which will start on campuses and then shift to Indianapolis for the later rounds.

The Mastodons, who went 6-14 in conference play in 2020-21, start the season with home games against the Raiders on Dec. 2 and Northern Kentucky on Dec. 4 before returning to nonconference play until the final days of 2021.

Locations – likely either Gates Center or Memorial Coliseum – and times for Mastodons home games will be announced, as will information on season and individual ticket.

The Horizon League schedule this season is broken down into alternating long road trips and homestands. After playing their first two games at home, the Mastodons have five road games in a row, starting with the University of Illinois Chicago (colloquially known as UIC) on Dec. 30, then at IUPUI on New Year's Day, co-champ Cleveland State (Jan. 5), Youngstown State (Jan. 7) and Robert Morris (Jan. 9).

Four straight home games follow, starting with the conference's members from Michigan: Detroit Mercy (Jan. 13), Oakland (Jan. 15), Robert Morris (Jan. 21) and Youngstown State (Jan. 23).

After road games against Northern Kentucky (Jan. 28) and Wright State (Jan. 30), PFW finishes off its home slate with five straight against Milwaukee (Feb. 4), Green Bay (Feb. 6), IUPUI (Feb. 10), UIC (Feb. 12) and Cleveland State (Feb. 14).

The Mastodons will cap their 22-game conference regular season with four straight road games – Green Bay (Feb. 18), Milwaukee (Feb. 20), Oakland (Feb. 24) and Detroit Mercy (Feb. 26).

The Horizon League Tournament starts March 1 and will encompass all of the conference's teams, with the top four in the regular-season standings earning first-round byes. Seeds 5 to 8 will host first-round home games.

The teams that reach the semifinals will travel to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis for matchups March 7 and the title game will be played the following day. The Horizon League women's tournament semifinals and finals will also be played at the Coliseum on March 7-8.

The league's women's basketball schedule will be released today.

Full television information and start times will be announced. League games will again be streamed on ESPN+ and ESPN3, as has been the case since the 2014-15 season.

