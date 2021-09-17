PFW women to open Nov. 9

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team will play its first Horizon League game under new coach Maria Marchesano, an Elmhurst graduate, against UIC inFort Wayne on Nov. 18, the Mastodons announced Thursday.

The Horizon League released 22-game schedules for each of its 12 teams.

The Mastodons will play the Flames and then meet IUPUI, also in Fort Wayne, on Nov. 20, before returning to nonconference play.

Purdue Fort Wayne, coming off a 1-22 season, has a four-game home stretch that starts Feb. 3 with a matchup against Northern Kentucky and former Concordia star Carissa Garcia and continues Feb. 5 against defending regular-season co-champion Wright State.

Meetings with Robert Morris on Feb. 11 and Youngstown State on Feb. 13 complete the homestand.

The Mastodons will take on defending conference co-champion Milwaukee in Fort Wayne in the regular-season finale Feb. 26.

The Horizon League Tournament starts March 1 and will encompass all 12 teams, with the top four in the regular-season standings earning first-round byes.

Seeds 5 to 8 will host first-round home games.

The teams that reach the semifinals will travel to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis for matchups March 7, and the championship game will be played the following day.

Locations and times for Mastodons home games – most likely at the Gates Center and Memorial Coliseum – will be announced at a later date, as will season and individual ticket information.

In addition to the league schedule being announced, PFW announced tip times for non-league home contests.

The Mastodons will open the season against Manchester on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., will play host to Evansville on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and then play Indiana State on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m..

