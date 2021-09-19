Cougars eke out win over Judson

Saint Francis took the best shot Judson could deliver Saturday. Will Homan then dished out a knockout blow. His 1-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes, 33 seconds remaining provided some breathing room in the No. 14 Cougars' 45-34 victory Saturday at Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois.

USF (1-0) jumped up early, with Homan scoring on a short run for a 7-0 lead just 2:41 into the contest. That lead would continue to swell throughout the first half, with Luke Owens' blocked punt recovery in the end zone with 2:18 remaining before halftime putting the Cougars ahead 35-7.

The first-year Eagles (0-3), still seeking their first victory in program history, showed plenty of fight, pulling within 38-34 with 10:02 to go as Aubrey Williams connected with Keionta Fox from five yards out. Williams finished 21-of-37 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

Homan and Cameron Peterson gave the Cougars an effective 1-2 punch in the backfield. Homan ran for 113 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while Peterson added 102 yards and a score on his 19 attempts as both runners averaged over five yards per carry. Offensive lineman Rece Roney, one of the USF captains, left the game with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter.

TRINE 31, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 30, OT: In Angola, the Thunder rallied from down 11 points at halftime to secure the overtime win, as the Lions' conversion attempt failed in front of 3,730 fans at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.

Xaine Kirby rushed for a game-high 184 yards on 23 carries for Trine (2-1), and the Thunder needed Kirby's legs as Alex Price completed just 7 of 23 passes for 116 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

DeKalb graduate Colin Goebel caught two passes for the Thunder, one of three receivers with a pair of grabs on the day. Kirby's game-best 72-yard run with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter gave Trine a 24-21 lead, but a 28-yard field goal by Mount St. Joseph kicker Kyle Farfsing with 4:24 to go forced overtime.

OLIVET 59, MANCHESTER 7: In Olivet, Michigan, the Comets led 14-0 after one quarter, then exploded for 38 to take a 52-0 advantage into halftime with 755 fans in attendance at Cutler Athletic Complex. Homestead product Evan Ormsby finished just 4-of-12 passing for Olivet (2-0), but did connect for a touchdown pass and a 1-yard touchdown run coming with 21 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Spartans (0-3) turned the ball over five times on offense.