PFW men believe they're improved

Jarred Godfrey is coming off an impressive season for Purdue Fort Wayne – he averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior; was third-team All-Horizon League; and moved into 11th in program history with 1,110 career points – but he's after something bigger.

“Honestly, I just want to take our team to the Horizon League championship, win it and go to the NCAA Tournament, and I'm not too much worried about my personal numbers or personal stats, none of that,” Godfrey said at Tuesday's first official practice.

Godfrey will have more help at guard to try and make a championship happen this season.

The Mastodons were 8-15, 6-14 in the Horizon League, but they don't think that's indicative of the talent they had when practice time was limited and the schedule often shuffled because of the pandemic.

There have been positives: The Mastodons are hardened to adversity and newcomers jelled last season; Jalon Pipkins returned because the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility; and they added transfers Damian Chong Qui (from Mount St. Mary's), Quinton Morton-Robinson (Radford) and R.J. Ogom (College of Charleston), along with freshmen JoJo Peterson, Redford Dunton, Phil Robles II and Max Polk.

“I'm excited about this group,” coach Jon Coffman said. “I think this can be a very, very special group and brings in that same fluidity that we've had in the past, that same exciting offensive group of sharing the basketball. We're the only team in the country last year that shot 50% from the floor and 40% from 3. ... But as you look back at last year, there were a lot of things that you were doing every single day that had nothing to do with winning a game. And that was the right thing to do at that time.”

The returning nucleus includes Pipkins (14.3 points per game last season), Bobby Planutis (10.3) and Deonte Billups (8.5).

“I just loved everything about last year: the team, the coaching staff, the energy, the vibes. It was just something I'd never had,” said Pipkins, who had transferred from Loyola Chicago. “I just loved it and took it day by day with these great coaches, great guys and great teammates. As far as personally, I was just being aggressive, being confident and being poised in certain situations on the basketball court and having fun – not always being serious or having a serious face – just enjoying the process with my guys.”

The Mastodons play a Nov. 4 exhibition at the Gates Center against Defiance, then open their season Nov. 9 at Memorial Coliseum against Earlham.

There is much excitement about getting more help at the point for Godfrey.

“We're going to be able to take Jarred off the ball,” Coffman said. “There were a lot of times he would be out last year with his tongue hanging out of his mouth, holding the bottom of his shorts, because I'm playing him 39 minutes a game.”

Morton-Robinson averaged 7.4 points and 1.5 assists last season. Chong Qui averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

“I feel like (Chong Qui) is going to make my job a whole lot easier, taking me off the ball some,” Godfrey said. “That's something me and coach talked about. Also, off the court, me and him are real tight and I feel like that's going to be something that will translate onto the court with our chemistry and getting him acclimated with what we do and how we operate.”

