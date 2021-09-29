Women's team shifts culture

Much about the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team is new – the coaching staff, many of the players, the offensive and defensive systems – and the Mastodons believe the results will be different, too.

“The cool thing has been seeing (the players) take ownership in it,” new head coach Maria Marchesano said, “because I can want it – and the whole coaching staff can want it – but if the girls want it just as much then that's when we're going to see change. What we've seen is them (being) in the gym late, getting in the gym early, getting in that extra conditioning, and it's been great.”

It's going to take much work to turn what had seemed an overwhelming tide of losses. Under former coach Niecee Nelson, whose contract wasn't renewed following a 1-22 season, the Mastodons were 22-116 over five years including an 8-74 record in conference play (the Summit and Horizon leagues).

“A big part of building the new culture is getting on the same page (and) just focusing on our goals every single day,” senior guard Valerie Clark said. “It's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take working super hard every single day and always staying focused on that, making sure we're on the same page and taking care of things on and off the court. What we're doing off the court is going to matter when we get on the court.”

Marchesano, who played for Elmhurst High School and then Butler, was hired in March after a four-year run at Mount St. Mary's, where she was 61-54. Last season, her team reached the NCAA Tournament and she was Northeast Conference Coach of the Year.

Leading up to Tuesday's first official practice, the Mastodons had been working on building camaraderie, even if they were nowhere near the gym.

“We've just got to get to know each other. We're a whole new staff, and half our team is new, and at the end of the day we've spent about three months together. While that might seem like a lot of time, it's really not,” Marchesano said. “So the culture piece has been us being really intentional about spending time off the court, getting to know each other, really diving into our personality traits and how we can know each other better and how we can treat each other better.”

The Mastodons, who open the season Nov. 9 at Memorial Coliseum against Manchester, return a nucleus that includes junior Riley Ott (9.9 points per game last season), junior Shayla Sellers (7.9) and sophomore Aubrey Stupp (4.5). There are two transfers – junior Sylare Starks from Homestead and Detroit Mercy, and senior Shianne Johnson from Weber State – and four freshmen.

The Horizon League opener will be Nov. 18 at the Gates Center against Illinois Chicago.

“You've got to be tough in this league,” Sellers said. “There are no games off or taking back. Especially with us having younger kids, you're going to be going against fifth-year seniors almost every night. We're learning to do your best or play hard every second of the game.”

