Junior linebacker helps steady Cougars defense

Just as the University of Saint Francis sees a body of water – Mirror Lake – bring a sense of calm to the middle of campus, so too does the No. 25 Cougars football squad possess a player – junior linebacker River Walsh – who provides a calming, steady influence in the middle of the defense.

“He's a very physical presence on defense,” Saint Francis defensive coordinator Joey Didier said. “He's a very good tackler with a great nose for the football. He brings an old-school, hard-nosed approach to playing linebacker that makes us tougher as a defense.”

Although Saint Francis struggled in a 38-0 defeat at now-No. 22 Saint Xavier on Saturday, Walsh had 14 total tackles – a total twice as many as any other Saint Francis defender – along with 11/2 tackles for loss.

As the leading returning tackler from the abbreviated spring season, Walsh will play a crucial role as Saint Francis seeks to rebound from last week when it plays host to Siena Heights on Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

“It was one bad day for us, and we can move on from it because we know that's not who we are at Saint Francis,” Walsh said. “I need to be better in, ... helping the back row out as well as needing to start creating turnovers to help our team be in the best position possible.”

That desire to find the ball carrier on every play? As the fourth of five children, Walsh points to his upbringing in fueling his competitive spirit. Be it a race to sit in the front seat or a sprint to track down an opposing ball carrier, the linebacker explained the intrinsic need to compete comes naturally.

“I've always grown up seeing it and doing it, and it's something I will always have and strive (for),” Walsh said. “I have been a competitor my whole life and want to win every rep. I want to show (my teammates) that I will never quit on them no matter if things don't go our way. The mindset moving forward is just to take it day by day and focus on getting better every single day at practice and don't look too far ahead.”

Notes: Although the Saints hold a 1-2 record, those two losses are a 20-17 defeat at 10th-ranked Olivet Nazarene in the season opener and a 20-13 home loss to Saint Xavier on Sept. 18. ... Siena Heights features five players who played in the Summit Athletic Conference on its roster – three freshmen from Concordia in wideout Jalen Vanderbosch, defensive back Kameron Vanderbosch and linebacker Cooper Harris, as well as redshirt sophomore Ty Smith (Northrop) and freshman linebacker Nik Martin (Homestead). Through the Saints' first three games, Jalen Vanderbosch has seen action in all three and has six receptions for 37 yards and one tackle assist. Martin has two total tackles (one solo) in two games.