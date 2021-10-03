Cougars' coach lauds effort after loss

Saint Francis showed some resiliency coming off a shutout defeat Sept. 25 at Saint Xavier, but the No. 25 Cougars fell victim to Siena Heights' stifling ball-control offense and lost 27-17 on Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

“We lost the game, but our kids responded,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “They came back and showed some bounce-back from a week ago. (Siena Heights doesn't) give you many turns (with the football). These guys are big, strong and physical, and they want to keep their defense fresh. That'll be the best defense we play.”

Indeed, Saint Francis (1-2, 0-1 MSFA) found itself waiting out freshman quarterback Ryan Minor, who routinely signaled for the ball to snap with just a couple seconds remaining on the play clock. In all, Siena Heights (2-2, 1-0) held the ball for all but 21:44 of Saturday's contest.

Minor did make a couple of major mistakes, throwing two interceptions among his 21 attempts. But he connected on a pair of touchdown passes just 2:28 apart in the third quarter, turning Saint Francis' 10-6 halftime advantage into a 20-10 lead for Siena Heights.

The Cougars struggled to capitalize when they did possess the ball, as quarterback Heath Simmons was sacked five times. With those negative plays counting against their rushing total, the Cougars finished with minus-9 yards on the ground on 19 attempts. Simmons threw for 211 yards, finishing just 23 of 40.

“We need to get the ball out of our hands quicker,” Donley said. “When you get yourself behind the sticks, you create more of an issue. You have to get the ball out. We have some guys that can catch it, and I know (Simmons) can throw it, we just have to make quicker decisions.”

With Siena Heights continuing to bleed clock in the fourth quarter and keeping the Cougar faithful very quiet, River Walsh gave Saint Francis some life.

After recording a tackle for loss on third down, the Cougars blocked a punt, with Walsh picking up the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown with 5:39 to go, bringing Saint Francis within 20-17.

“I think we responded a lot better than I thought, but we have to come back in (today) and get back to work,” Walsh said. “We have to come out and play everybody with a purpose. (We can't have) any more close games. We have to start putting a beatdown on some teams. It's going to have to come from the leaders of the team. We're going to have to step up and become a unit.”

Notes: Cougars captain Jack James, a Snider graduate who handled the kicking and punting duties in the first two games, suffered a broken bone during Friday's walkthrough and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks. “I've done this a few years, and I've never seen anything like it,” Donley said. ... Siena Heights saw two players ejected for targeting – junior linebacker Kole Murlin in the first quarter and freshman linebacker Jack Howey in the fourth. ... Kickers matching their jersey number ruled the first half. Aidan Hosler, wearing number 38, drilled a 38-yard field goal to put Saint Francis up 3-0 with 2:46 left in the first quarter. Siena Heights kicker Anthony Secchi, who wore 44, connected from 44 yards at the 14:13 and 2:38 marks of the second quarter.