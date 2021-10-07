Cougars positive despite slow start

Matt Kominkiewicz saw his first Saint Francis football game in 2010, when his older brother, Brandon, suited up for the Cougars for the first time. Following Saint Francis from his childhood home in Mishawaka, the younger Kominkiewicz witnessed plenty of history, but none quite like the start to the 2021 fall season.

When Saint Francis takes to the Bishop D'Arcy Stadium field at noon Saturday to face second-year program Madonna (1-4, 0-2 MSFA), the host squad will bring a 1-2 record into the contest. The Cougars' last 1-2 start came in the 1999 season – the second year Saint Francis fielded a football team.

“It's just understanding the conference we're in,” Kominkiewicz said. “We're seeing competition that's at the top of the NAIA every week. We just have to understand that sometimes things aren't going to be perfect. We needed to be put in our place, and I've been able to tell that our potential is finally coming together, because after that loss to Saint Xavier we're dedicated to getting better.”

The Mid-States Football Association placed five teams in the NAIA Top 25 poll this week, including three (No. 5 Concordia, No. 6 Marian and No. 14 Indiana Wesleyan) that Saint Francis will face this fall. For the Cougars to repeat the fate of that 1999 squad – run the table and qualify for the NAIA playoffs – Kominkiewicz said it's a matter of actualizing it.

“I think we have all stayed positive and we see the potential that we have both offensively and defensively,” Kominkiewicz said. “We have to use (Madonna) as a development game to be able to showcase our skill and figure everything out to see what our potential could actually be.”

After catching 23 passes during the abbreviated four-game spring schedule, Kominkiewicz enters Saturday with just 73 receiving yards on nine receptions. With the 1-2 start bringing about unfamiliar territory, frustration could easily be building within the program.

As the receiver explained, the Cougars' demeanor stands in stark contrast.

“It's definitely something that could put someone in a bad mood, but the overall mood has been pretty positive,” he said, mentioning senior wideout Jay Segal, junior defensive end Dekahri Jones and junior running back Luke Conner among those playing crucial roles in keeping the team's spirits high.

“They're just big parts of the team to keep everybody positive.”

Kominkiewicz explained the lessons learned last week against the Saints – namely, the importance of playing quick but not necessarily fast – will prove beneficial as the season progresses.

“We've gotten to a game plan where we're slowing things down for ourselves and making it easier,” Kominkiewicz said. “We don't want to go a million miles per hour, and that's what's causing our offense to struggle. We're emphasizing that we have to play fast, but slow our minds down at the same time. We have to have a fast tempo, but we have to see every play clearly.”

Notes: The Cougars were slated to play Madonna to open the spring 2021 campaign, but positive COVID cases within the Marauders' program forced the cancellation. ... After scoring in just one of four games in the spring, Madonna has notched points in all contested games this fall ... Though Madonna did officially record its first victory in program history Sept. 4, the Crusaders stand 0-8 all time in contested games, as that win against Trinity International was recorded as a forfeit.