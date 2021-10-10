Cougars offense comes to life

Entering Saturday's game with back-to-back losses, Saint Francis took its frustration out on Madonna, dismantling the Crusaders 68-0 on homecoming at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

It's just the fifth season since the program's 1998 inception that the Cougars have lost consecutive games, and they responded with the 11th-highest point total and fourth-largest margin of victory in team history.

“It was a good rebound,” coach Kevin Donley said. “We got a lot of kids to play. Obviously they're young, and we've been in that situation. I'm proud of our guys. We cut down a lot and tried to fine-tune some things.”

In his return from an injury suffered at Saint Xavier, Will Homan rushed for 59 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Cameron Peterson added two scores on the ground, and freshman Ja'Suan Lambert, a North Side graduate, led the Cougars (2-2) with 78 rushing yards as USF outgained Madonna (1-5) in total offense, 486 yards to 71.

Heath Simmons completed 22 of 33 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

The USF defense was keyed by seven first-half sacks, including three from Ethan Theurer and two apiece from Connor Price and Alfred Moore, who also returned a fumble 14 yards for a touchdown.

“I just went out there with full effort and tried to execute the best that I could,” Moore said. “We focused in on practice this week and we really just kept our intensity high. We just kept the beat and put guys in position to make plays.”

Madonna took over near midfield with 1:31 to go and drove deep into USF territory in a desperate attempt to post some points. But on second-and-8 from the USF 30 in the final half-minute, Nate Newcomer notched the Cougars' fourth interception of the day to cement Madonna's first shutout loss of the season.

“(The shutout) meant a lot,” Moore said. “We had a lot of younger guys who got in the game, and they were just as ready as us to go out there and play.”

Notes: Huntington North graduate Aidan Hosler connected on all eight of his extra-point attempts, improving to 11 of 11 on kicks. ... Quintin Gordon recorded his first career interception, returning it 24 yards for a touchdown. ... The Cougars held Madonna to 4 of 17 on third down and 13-of-30 passing, and the Crusaders rushed for 3 yards on 32 attempts.