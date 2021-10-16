Saint Francis loses at Marian

Saint Francis struggled to find its footing Saturday in the Franciscan Bowl at Marian, falling 56-10 in a MSFA Mideast League contest at St. Vincent Field in Indianapolis.

Daylen Taylor punished Saint Francis' run defense, carrying the ball 22 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns. In all, the No. 14 Knights (5-2, 3-1 MSFA Mideast) scored two touchdowns in all four quarters, taking a 28-10 advantage into halftime.

For Saint Francis (2-3, 0-2), Heath Simmons finished 14-of-23 passing for 107 yards, while his counterpart, Zach Bundalo, threw for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Ben Stevens, who caught seven balls for 127 yards.

The Marian defense recorded five sacks, while Saint Francis got to Bundalo just once as the Knights outgained the Cougars 558-194 in total offense. Saint Francis returns to Mideast League play this Saturday at home against 10th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan.

MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 28, MANCHESTER 0: In Cincinnati, the Spartans suffered their first defeat in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. The Lions finished with seven sacks and forced four turnovers, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pair of Manchester passes.

The Spartans (2-4, 2-1 HCAC) saw punter Andrew Kibler turn in an impressive performance. Four of Kibler’s 12 attempts went at least 50 yards, with a long of 53, and four of his punts were placed inside the Mount St. Joseph 20-yard line.

The Lions moved to 3-0 in conference play. Manchester will host Rose-Hulman in HCAC play this Saturday.