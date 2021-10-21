Cougar merges graphic arts with football

Not everyone gets to marry their passions in their career. And while Saint Francis junior offensive lineman Reggie Telemaque doesn't intend to work specifically in graphic arts upon graduation, he's finding ways to incorporate his love of football and computers into some impressive work.

“It's just something I taught myself,” Telemaque said. “I learned how to do Photoshop by myself. (The Saint Francis coaches have) seen I've done a lot of work for them on the side. It was just an opportunity, and now I'm building my connections, getting my name out there.”

His scout team efforts finally netted playing time in the Cougars' 68-0 home victory over Madonna on Oct. 9, marking Telemaque's first in-game action in his college career. The North Side graduate knows his time on the scout team plays a pivotal role in preparing Saint Francis' defensive starters for what they'll face on Saturdays, and that work continues as the Cougars (2-3, 1-2 Mid States Football Association Mideast League) play host to No. 8 Indiana Wesleyan (5-1, 1-1) on Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.

“They tell me what the other team does, and I help (the first-team defense) a lot with different looks throughout the week,” Telemaque said. “We have a bunch of guys that really want it.”

Telemaque's work in support of the Saint Francis program extends beyond his time in practice, as he creates the graphics displayed on the Cougars' social media channels. His love of computers developed from a young age, utilizing YouTube to learn the intricacies behind coding and building computers.

As he's continued his studies into the intricacies of computers, the opportunity to combine those two joys emerged, doing graphics for Summit City Sports in addition to the Saint Francis program. More recently, Telemaque modeled the player graphics displayed during NFL broadcasts on Fox, creating the cover art for a recent edition of Northeast Indiana GameNight featuring a stylized drawing of Bishop Luers quarterback Carson Clark.

“At first I didn't know if I could do (it),” Telemaque said. “I tried it and I ended up doing very well. It was just something to be proud of, it came to fruition and was a very good experience.”

Despite tearing his ACL as a sophomore at North Side, Telemaque rebounded, earning a scholarship to Saint Francis. He explained that the school provides him a great chance to learn from a mentor in Rick Miller, and an opportunity to play once again for a former coach in Mike Brevard.

And just as Telemaque has found his niche in a supporting role within Saint Francis, so too is he finding support in developing ways to merge his interests in support of his future.

“(Miller) is the greatest guy I could have ever asked for in this major,” Telemaque said. “He teaches us the theory behind everything and it's a great experience. We learn how to code and I'm learning how to become a hacker so we can stop hacking when it happens.

“I just had to keep working, and that perseverance finally paid off. You have to show that you belong. Now it's my time where I can show my athletic side as well, to show I can play and I feel like I did very well. I just had to work my way up and I found my way on the field.”