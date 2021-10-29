Indiana Tech breaks ground on indoor track facility

In his 11 seasons as Indiana Tech track coach, Doug Edgar has built a program from the ground up into a jewel of the Warriors athletic department.

On Thursday, the Warriors recognized those accomplishments and made Edgar's name a part of Tech's athletic infrastructure, breaking ground on the Doug Edgar Indoor Track facility at Warrior Park on East Tillman Road.

“It's definitely surreal,” Edgar said of the ground-breaking for the facility that will bear his name. “You feel too young and too early. Everyone keeps telling me you're not supposed to get one of these while you're alive, so I'm excited that we have this opportunity for our student-athletes. ... We're excited to have a facility of our own.”

The new indoor track, which is expected to be completed by the December 2022 start of the 2022-23 track season, will be home to a program that has won 14 team NAIA national championships and 35 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference titles, along with numerous individual honors and awards, during Edgar's tenure.

Despite all of that success, which includes three team national titles – women's indoor and outdoor track and men's indoor track – during the 2020-21 season, the Warriors' track program has not had a designated facility on campus in which to train.

During the early days of Edgar's tenure, his programs practiced at high schools or on a rubber area around the Tech basketball court.

More recently, the Warriors have trained at Turnstone.

They'll have a permanent home at Tech soon thanks to a $4 million gift, the largest in the university's history, from a single donor, who chose to remain anonymous. The entire project will cost about $6.5 million.

When it's completed, the indoor track will be the latest addition to the 25,000-square-foot Warrior Athletic Multipurpose Building, which was completed in its original form in 2019 and contains athletics offices, practice rooms, locker rooms and team rooms.

Henry spoke glowingly of the effect the large athletic facility could have on the surrounding area.

“As many of you know, we've spent an inordinate amount of time trying to turn south-southeast around,” Henry said.

“But it was going to take something bold, something creative, something innovative, to really make that kind of impact and I really think Indiana Tech has done that. This really is quite a contribution to our city.”

More immediately, the facility will give Edgar another arrow in his quiver as he recruits the athletes he hopes can maintain the program's status as a national power.

“Man, if I was a recruit and could have seen the facilities here, I would have been signing the papers right there,” Warriors thrower and captain Daniel Buell said. “It's amazing for recruits; ... they'll get to a place to call home.”

