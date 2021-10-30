Saint Francis rolls after Taylor's celebration

When Dakohta Sonnichsen returned a punt 78 yards for a Taylor touchdown midway through the third quarter Saturday at Turner Stadium in Upland, the Trojans sideline erupted in dance and frivolity. All that effort just fueled the Saint Francis fire, as the Cougars rallied for four consecutive touchdowns in claiming a 42-31 victory in MSFA Mideast League play.

On the first offensive play for Saint Francis (3-4, 1-3) following the Sonnichsen punt return, Cameron Peterson broke free for a 68-yard rushing touchdown to trim the Taylor (2-6, 1-4) lead to 24-21. Peterson rushed for 120 yards and three scores. Will Homan added 62 yards and a touchdown that put the Cougars ahead for good.

Saint Francis improved to 19-2 all-time against Taylor, extending its current win streak in the series to 12 games.

Isaiah Lacey and Emmanuel Davis both finished with 10 tackles for Saint Francis, with Davis recovering a blocked punt and returning it 69 yards to set up another Peterson touchdown to put the Cougars ahead 42-24 with 6:09 remaining.

ALBION 31, TRINE 00: In Albion, Michigan, the Britons took a 15-point halftime lead to knock the Thunder from the ranks of the unbeaten in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association action. Connor Arthur caught four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for Trine (5-3, 3-1). Kyran Pearson added four grabs for 80 yards and two scores.

Pearson’s second touchdown with 1:39 remaining brought the Thunder within seven points, but Albion (7-1, 3-1) ran out the clock to pull into a tie for second place with Trine. League-leading Hope (7-1, 4-0) plays host to Albion on Saturday, then travels to Trine on Nov. 13 to close out the regular season.

HANOVER 33, MANCHESTER 0: In Hanover, the Panthers used a stifling defensive effort to seize the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win. Hanover (5-3, 4-1) outgained the Spartans (2-6, 2-3) 674 yards to 66, holding Manchester to just 19 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Willis Sands Jr. led the Spartans with 14 tackles.