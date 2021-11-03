Saints Francis topples Indiana Tech

A pair of Summit City college hoops programs with high expectations for this season clashed Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center and NAIA No. 2 Saint Francis emerged with an 84-78 win over visiting Indiana Tech thanks to 20-point nights for former local high school stars David Ejah and Jalan Mull.

"Just toughness," Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said of the key to the win. "People have asked me with our size how we're going to get it done and we just have to out-tough teams. I thought our guys did a tremendous job."

The Cougars (4-0) grabbed the victory despite letting a 10-point lead get away in the second half. Mull provided some of the game's biggest points, scoring back-to-back baskets at the rim to put Saint Francis in front 69-67 with 5:42 left after Tech had knotted the score at 65.

Mull later added a pair of free throws to make it 77-73. The Blackhawk Christian grad finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ejah, a Carroll graduate, had 16 points, equaling his season average, in the first half on 6-for-8 shooting, but missed a chunk of the second half with cramps. The forward returned with little more than three minutes left and provided a spark down the stretch, throwing down a dunk off a nice drive and dish from guard Antwaan Cushingberry to push the Cougars' lead to 79-73 with 2:31 to go. He followed that with a steal on the next Warriors possession.

Ejah notched 24 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

"I was pretty excited, I wanted to get back in there," Ejah said of his return. "I didn't want to leave the game (when he got hurt), but I couldn't help it."

The Warriors (0-2) trailed 49-39 at halftime, but clawed their way back into the game by slowing the pace in the second half. Rog Stein, who battled down low with Ejah most of the night before fouling out with 3:15 to go, had 12 points in the second half and a game-high 27.

Tech's Grant Smith drained a 3 to bring his team within 60-59 and get the sizable Warriors contingent in the arena on its feet, but Mull's big shots helped stem the tide. Cougars guard Tyler Smith then drilled one from beyond the arc with 4:21 left that had LaCross pumping his fist as Saint Francis's lead grew to 75-70.

"For him to hit that big shot and play the way he did, we don't get the win unless Tyler plays the way he did tonight," LaCross said of Smith, who was hampered by an injury all of last season. "I'm glad he's back."

Smith's shot sent the raucous Saint Francis crowd to one of its highest pitches of the night. Later, as the Cougars closed out their victory, Ejah took a moment on the sideline to encourage the fans to get louder and even high-fived some of them.

"Awesome," LaCross said of the atmosphere. "We're really thankful for all the people that showed up to see a good basketball game. Anytime we get together, us and Indiana Tech, it's a battle. Until you come and see us play, see our level, a lot of people just don't know."

