Cougar has film study pay off

Emmanuel Davis saw the tape. And yes, he liked what he saw.

In preparation for last Saturday's game, the Saint Francis junior linebacker noted that when Taylor lined up for a field goal from the hashes, the Trojans would move an extra blocker to the wide side, opening a potential opportunity to block the kick.

And when Taylor attempted a field goal to cut its deficit to eight points midway through the fourth quarter, Davis witnessed his scouting playing out on the field.

“I'm supposed to occupy the (last blocker on my side), I did, and Damon (Hunter) blocked it,” Davis said. “(Ethan) Theurer got (the loose ball), he got piled up, I told him to let go and he did, and I just took off from there.”

While Taylor's kicker corralled Davis at the Trojans' 1-yard line, the 69-yard return capped what Davis called his best game in Cougar blue. As the team's second-leading tackler this fall, assistant coach Joey Didier explained that the now injury-free Davis will play a crucial role in building momentum over the last two weeks of the season, starting Saturday at home against Lawrence Tech.

“He was on the cusp of starting positions the last two years, but always came down with a nagging injury that would hold him back a little bit,” Didier said. “Now that we have him healthy, he's playing pretty darn good right now.”

And once Davis arrived on campus, Didier noticed he devoured film of opponents as much as he does wings with his fellow linebackers on Thursday nights. That appetite to break down the upcoming foes' tendencies raises Davis' awareness, often reflected in the in-depth inquiries Didier receives.

“He probably watches as much film as anyone on our defense, sometimes coaches included,” Didier said. “Some of the questions he asks tell he really takes some thought into his position.”

While his return that ended a yard shy of the end zone brought about some good-natured ribbing from the Saint Francis coaching staff, when the situation finally presented itself, Davis saw his film study pay off.

“All week, coach Didier was talking about the short side, we were just going to get there,” Davis said. “We were on the right hash, I got the dude on the end, Damon just came free and blocked it. It just played out.”