Lawrence Tech outlasts Saint Francis

The Saint Francis defense played tough, but Lawrence Tech did just enough emerge 31-28 winners Saturday in a Mid States Football Association contest at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

“We battled to the end and we didn’t quit,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “We didn’t play our best football today, and they’re a good team. You have to dwell on the good things, and we did some good things today. You have to give a good team credit.”

The Cougars defense forced turnovers on two straight possessions to open the game as Saint Francis (3-5, 1-4 MSFA) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after less than four minutes of play. Damon Hunter intercepted a Tyler Kulka pass, and Emmanuel Davis recovered a fumble after Alfred Moore sacked Kulka on the second series for Lawrence Tech (7-3, 5-1).

But the Blue Devils – and Kulka in particular – responded. Kulka ran the Lawrence Tech offense to near-perfection after the early miscues, throwing for 393 yards while the Blue Devils averaged 5.0 yards per carry (180 yards on 36 attempts).

Kulka opened the Blue Devils scoring with a short run, then connected on passes of 17 yards to Kendyl Williams and 64 yards to Jalen Wallace to put the visitors ahead 20-14 with 11:16 left before halftime.

“That’s the best quarterback I’ve seen this season,” Donley said. “He gets the ball out quick. He’s very savvy.”

Saint Francis took the lead to open the second half, with wide receiver Jay Segal throwing a four-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Heath Simmons just five minutes into the third quarter. The experience stood as a new one for both Simmons, who actually played offensive guard until his freshman year of high school, and Segal, who threw for a two-point conversion in high school but never for a touchdown.

“It felt good, especially in the situation,” Segal said. “It was fourth down, I was like, ‘Are we really trusting my arm on fourth down?’, but it turned out well.”

Following 10 straight points from Lawrence Tech late in the third, Saint Francis did close the gap to three with 3:38 remaining as Simmons returned the favor to Segal from 25 yards out. But a defense that made just enough stops to keep the game close couldn’t quite manage one more. On the day, Lawrence Tech went 10 of 16 on third down.

Assured of the program’s first sub-.500 season since the inaugural 1998 campaign, the Cougars would like nothing more than to play spoiler for Concordia-Ann Arbor‘s playoff hopes. USF will play host to the 7-1 Cardinals on Saturday.

“We want to go out with a bang,” Moore said. “Knowing they have a chance at the playoffs, we just want to upset them and keep pushing and have momentum going into next year.”