Coffman, Mastodons aim to see daily improvement

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team, ready to embark on its second season in the Horizon League, can look back on last season with regrets over an 8-15 record (6-14 in conference) that it expected to be much better. It also can look toward the future, with a roster that now has more depth and possibilities, and get caught up in the excitement.

Coach Jon Coffman, 118-102 with the Mastodons, wants his team focused only on the present. And that present includes today's 7:30 p.m. season opener at Memorial Coliseum against Earlham.

“It's all about getting better today than we were yesterday,” said Coffman, whose team lost in the second round of last season's Horizon League Tournament, 108-104 to eventual champion Cleveland State in triple overtime, after defeating Green Bay 89-84 in double overtime in the first round. “It's all about the process and let's not obsess with the future so much, and let's not look back at the past, let's stay in the present. That's how you get better and play your best basketball.”

The Mastodons return a bevy of talent, including Jarred Godfrey (16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season), who is on the Horizon League's preseason second team; Jalon Pipkins (14.3 points); Bobby Planutis (10.3 points) and Deonte Billups (8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds). PFW has added transfers Damian Chong Qui (from Mount St. Mary's), Quinton Morton-Robinson (Radford) and R.J. Ogom (College of Charleston), along with freshmen JoJo Peterson, Redford Dunton, Phil Robles II and Max Polk.

Chong Qui averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds last season and Morton-Robinson averaged 7.4 points. They should make PFW more dangerous from the perimeter and take pressure off Godfrey and Pipkins.

“We already have chemistry and we already have the equity that coach preached. Simply, it's just going to be a handful back there in the backcourt,” Pipkins said. “I'm not going to (say much), I want to let everybody else see it when the time comes, but simply it's going to be a handful for the opposition.”

That could be scary, considering the Mastodons were the only Division I team to shoot at least 50% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range last season. So it's a little impossible not to think about the past and what it could mean for the future.

“All the returners have got a bad taste in their mouth from (last season),” Pipkins said. “We know what should have happened last year. We know what we could have done. But I think we've seen that we've kept that (motivation), and it's scary because we added some great guys and some great talent. So we're looking forward to being in the top of the (Horizon League) charts.”

Cleveland State was picked to win the conference again. PFW was chosen ninth.

The Mastodons have 15 players on their roster, including Ra Kpedi, Jarvis Walker and Cameron Benford, and Pipkins returned by using the extra season of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA because of the pandemic, so there are a lot of moving parts to making this group successful. But Coffman has lauded the players' work ethic and toughness.

“For the most part, it's about getting better every day, getting better than the day before,” Billups said.“We work a lot on building our connections with each other, and that builds our chemistry,” Billups said, “and that's one of the things that we preached in the offseason.”

The Mastodons admitted that transitioning to the Horizon League last season was difficult, made more so by the pandemic limiting practice time and causing several schedule changes. But they feel stronger because of the adversity and, after a more normal offseason, ready for the challenges ahead.

“I feel like we learned last season that every team, you can't take any days off in this league. Every team has talent,” Billups said. “And I think that we are really good team and have a really good shot in this league. We just have to put our pieces together, and stick together through adversity, and I think we'll be fine.”

